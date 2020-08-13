The Kardashians & Larsa Pippen's Social Media Exchanges Reveal A Lot Has Changed

Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s It’s Complicated series, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity "feuds" that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Once upon a time, the Kardashian sisters and Larsa Pippen were stuck like glue. The first hint of their friendship came in 2011 when Larsa began making appearances on Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, and they became staples on each other's Instagrams around 2016. Since they became close, The Kardashians and Larsa Pippen's social media exchanges have been nothing but love. It was rare for a month to go by in which the friends didn't find an opportunity to gush about each other online at least once. That's why it was so shocking when signs of a crack in their usually-solid friendship appeared in July 2020. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the Kardashians and Larsa were no longer following each other on Instagram and Twitter, and the revelation set off alarm bells that the pals were beefing.

Larsa briefly spoke out about unfollow-gate on July 23. "I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media," Larsa wrote on her Instagram Story. "I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life... Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness."

Larsa could have been telling the truth about just being busy. After all, with a combined eight kids and several businesses of their own, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney have a lot on their plates too. Still, her post didn't stop the rumors of a rift between the old friends. If anything, she only further convinced fans the drama was real. Her somewhat cold (not to mention entirely evasive) tone was markedly different from the way she talked about her friends on social media in the past. Just take a look at all their gushiest posts about one another through the years, and you'll see things are much different now.

Larsa and Kourtney

July 2016: Kourt's Klosest Pal

From the start, it seemed like out of all of the Kardashians, Larsa was closest to Kourt. In one of their first-ever social media posts together, Kourtney honored Larsa on her 42nd birthday with a heartfelt post. "Happy birthday to my fly as hell boo!" she wrote on July 6. "I am so happy I got to celebrate with you today and for the past two weeks lol. I love you so much!"

Kim also posted for Larsa's birthday. In a since-deleted tweet, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to one of my best friends @larsapippen. You inspire me to do it all! Mom, wife, best friend & hottest Milf I know! I love you!!!!"

March 2017: They're That Close

Kourtney and Larsa had such a tight bond, she called Larsa her "wifey" in this cute selfie.

August 2017: They Don't Leave Each Other's Side

If Kourtney and Larsa spending two weeks together celebrating Larsa's birthday didn't give it away, these two barely parted from one another back in the day. Kourtney revealed she and Larsa had spent "a week" together in a makeup-free selfie.

October 2019: Larsa Was Kourtney's Biggest Hype Woman

Larsa called herself a "proud best friend" in the comment section of Kourtney's Instagram introducing her Yellow Diamond KKW Fragrance.

June 2020: Singing Their Praise

Larsa showed some subtle support for the Kardashian clan when she commented a simple red heart emoji under Kourtney's video of one of Kanye West's Sunday Services.

Just a month later, Larsa and the entire Kardashian clan had unfollowed each other.

Larsa and Kim

February 2017: Babysitter Larsa

A look back on Kim and Larsa's social media interactions reveals the pair were close. Many of their interactions revolved around their kids, like when Larsa spent some quality time looking after North.

July 2017: More Like Family

Larsa and the Kardashians' kids were just as close as their moms. Check out Larsa's daughter, Sophia Pippen, posing with North and Penelope.

October 2018: A B-Day Honor

Larsa raved about Kim in a sweet birthday post on Oct. 21. "Hbd boo you’re an amazing friend, entrepreneur, and mom I’m so proud of you!!!!" she wrote. "Love u till the end."

June 2019: True Pals Celebrate Together

Kourt and Kim were on hand to celebrate Larsa's 45th birthday. "Had a blast at my birthday party last night," Larsa wrote alongside a group photo from her special day.

August 2019: A Rare Comment From Kim

Kim, who barely commented on Larsa's posts even when they were on the best of terms, showed some love for Larsa on Aug. 24, writing "Wow" with three fire emojis under Larsa's sultry pic.

October 2019: Besties for Life

Larsa paid tribute to Kim on the KKW Beauty founder's birthday. "Happy bday boo bear!!" Larsa wrote. "I love you so much, we’ve been thru everything together. You’re my Bestie for life❤️. The best is yet to come."

Sadly, if their followers lists are anything to go by, the women may not be "besties for life" after all.

Larsa and Khloé

March 2018: Celebrating Mama KoKo

Larsa and Khloé's friendship didn't seem nearly as tight-knit as Larsa's friendship with Kim and Kourtney, but that doesn't mean they lacked a relationship altogether. Larsa helped celebrate Khloé's baby shower, wearing pink in honor of her pal's baby girl.

February 2020: Supportive Pals

Khloé gushed over Larsa's Feb. 8 mirror selfie, writing "Oh damn" in the comments section. Larsa repaid her kindness a couple weeks later when she wrote "my fav" underneath a Feb. 23 photo of Khloe promoting her Pink Diamond perfume.

February 2019: Larsa Comes to Khloé's Defense

Shortly after Khloé broke up with Tristan Thompson for kissing Jordyn Woods at a party, Larsa spoke out.

In the comments section of a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post about Woods' upcoming Red Table Talk tell-all interview, Larsa called Woods out for supposedly lying about what really went down with Thompson.

“Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells,” Larsa wrote. “Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her.”

Fans are dying to know what caused the shift in the Kardashians and Larsa's relationship. Their eyes will be glued to the ladies' social media accounts for any future developments for sure.