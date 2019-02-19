Wow, wow, wow. Make sure you're sitting down, because the latest rumored development in Kardashian-land is seriously shocking if true. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly broken up, according to a TMZ report. But the reported reason why they split is even more heartbreaking than the reported split itself. It's so shocking that it's almost unbelievable and you'll be asking yourself: "Did Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson break up? Like, really?" So here it is: According to a new TMZ report, Khloé Kardashian reportedly dumped Tristan Thompson for cheating on her with Jordyn Woods, aka, Kylie Jenner's best friend. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Here's what reportedly went down: Thompson reportedly flew into Los Angeles to spend Valentine's Day with Khloé and True. So all was seemingly fine in Khloé and Tristan's world on that Thursday. But according to TMZ's sources, on Saturday, Feb. 18, Thompson reportedly went for a night out at Delilah nightclub where he was reportedly seen snuggling up with Woods.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses reportedly saw Thompson and Woods making out.

Khloe reportedly found out about it on Monday, Feb. 20, and immediately broke things off with him.

I know, I know: WTF. WTF. WTF.

While Thompson has a history of cheating on Kardashian (the world isn't totally over the fact that Thompson cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with True — a dalliance that was well documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians), it's still pretty hard to believe that Thompson would cheat on Kardashian again in such a public space with someone who is practically part of the Kardashian family.

Let's not forget, word of Thompson's cheating on Kardashian came out in April 2018 when video of Thompson seemingly getting intimate with other women on two separate occasions hit the web.

One video, released by The Daily Mail April 10, seemingly showed Thompson kissing another woman in New York City the previous weekend. The second video released on April 11 by TMZ seemingly showed Thompson getting intimate with three women at a hookah bar in D.C. back in October 2017.

I personally don't know what to believe.

Even if you fall in the "once a cheater always a cheater" camp, considering Thompson's history of getting caught on tape in sketchy situations with women who are not his girlfriend, it seems far fetched to think he would be so careless as to make out with his girlfriend's sister's best friend at a popular night club like Delilah.

And, speaking of Thompson getting caught cheating on video, did everyone at Delilah's phones just stop working at the very moment Thompson decided to make out with his girlfriend's sister's best friend? I mean, video or it didn't happen, right? Or is someone holding on to the video footage of this incident?

All I know is I'm not emotionally prepared for the fallout this could cause in the Kardashian clan if true and I'd love for the Kardashians to nip this story in the bud if it's all rumors and lies. Kim? Kourtney? Kylie? You there? I need answers!