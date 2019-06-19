Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans have high-key been waiting for this moment all season... Based on trailers and teasers for the upcoming June 23 episode, it looks like production has finally caught up to the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal. The video of the Kardashians discussing Jordyn and Tristan is really intense and features Khloé and her sisters trying to get to the bottom of what truly happened the night it all went down. Elite Daily previously reached out to Woods and Thompson's teams for comment on the reports but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In short, fans (and maybe even the Kardashians themselves) are still sorting through the given information to piece together what really went down between Woods and Thompson. Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk where she explained that Thompson allegedly kissed her in the early morning hours as she exited a party at his home in February 2018. According to reports, Khloé broke up with Thompson immediately upon hearing the news. Fans will recall that Thompson was seemingly caught kissing multiple women during Khloé's pregnancy with their daughter, True, though they ultimately made the decision to stay together and try to work things through for the sake of their daughter.

In the KUWTK footage, Kim first hears about Woods and Thompson via her friend Larsa Pippen, who explains a reporter friend of hers saw Woods and Thompson together. Kim explains, "My friend Larsa called me to explain that a reporter that she knows was about to write a story that Jordyn and Tristan were at his home late-night or until seven in the morning. They said they were, like, making out."

"I immediately didn't believe it. I was like, this can't be true," she added.

From there, Kim conference calls her sisters Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie to corroborate stories and swap information. Khloé explains she spoke with Woods, stating, "It's really weird, she's not giving me all the information." According to Khloé, Woods seemed to dodge the conversation, promising to call Khloé back shortly with ultimately no follow through. However, before hanging up, Woods allegedly told Khloé, "He was trying to kiss me and I can't remember if we did or not."

...Yikes.

Apparently, she also revealed to Khloé that at some point she was sitting between Thompson's legs, which Woods also spoke about with Pinkett Smith. Khloé allegedly told Woods, "If you are too nervous to tell me something you can text me," though Woods ultimately never followed up at the time this scene was filmed.

An exasperated Khloé exclaims, "I need the f*cking whole truth!"

Take a look:

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Today, Woods still appears to be on the outs with the family and fans are wondering how she's doing with the impending episode.

After the trailer dropped, Woods told Entertainment Tonight, "Everyone has their truth and their story and so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth." She also added she hopes that the show represents her as her true self. "Life moves on. Money doesn't stop. Word doesn't stop. Hopefully, everyone is just going forward," she said.

Well, I guess fans will see about that come Sunday, June 23.