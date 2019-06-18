Jordyn Woods' Reaction To The Tristan & Jordyn 'KUWTK' Promo Is Almost Too Nice

Are you ready for one of the most drama-filled Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finales ever? Ready or not, it's comin'! The two-part Season 16 finale of the E! staple kicks off on Sunday, June 23, and the trailer for the finale confirms to viewers that the season's last two episodes will focus on the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods scandal — aka, the moment all of the fans have been waiting for. The promo shows Kim Kardashian getting a call about the infamous party, as well as a tearful Khloé and clips of Woods and Kylie Jenner. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jordyn Woods' reaction to the Tristan and Jordyn KUWTK promo is made clear. And she's... oddly calm about it? Girl, what?

To recap, back in February, news broke that Thompson had reportedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian again, this time with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Woods, who was living in Jenner's guest house at the time, told Jada Pinkett Smith that Thompson did kiss her as she was leaving an after-party at his Los Angeles home, but that she was shocked by the action and immediately left the house. She also told Pinkett Smith that when asked by Kardashian and Jenner if Thompson behaved inappropriately at the party, Woods kept the kiss a secret to protect Kardashian's feelings. But when the reported truth got out, Kardashian dumped Thompson, and Woods' relationship with the Kardashian family has seemingly been forever changed.

Now, KUWTK is going to show the world what of that whirlwind it caught on camera.

The trailer starts with Kim getting a call while she's filming a confessional for the show.

"Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night," someone's voice is heard saying over the phone to Kim.

"We just need to figure out what the whole story is," Kris Jenner says to Kim.

"Tristan admitted it!" Kim responds.

Then Kylie Jenner appears saying, "I'm just like, what were you thinking?" in a surprisingly unemotional way. She seems tense, for sure, but this clip is leaving me wondering just how upset Kylie is going to appear in these episodes.

Then it cuts to Khloé and Kylie talking at a table.

"I knew who he was," Khloé says to her sister. "I never in a million years thought that's who [Jordyn] was."

The promo then shows a couple of shots of Woods and Kylie together concluding with a tearful Khloé saying, "It just sucks it has to be so public."

The promo doesn't show any clips of Woods talking, so it's not clear what kind of appearance she will be making in the finale. Woods told Entertainment Tonight that she hopes her true self shines through in the episodes.

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

"Everyone has their truth and their story and so you just go with it," she said when asked how she feels about being the main topic of the finale. "Everyone has the right to speak their truth."

That is... suspiciously objective. Maybe it's the work she says she's done on herself since February that's allowing her to speak about this drama with an objective lens, maybe it's her PR team telling her what to say. Either way, Woods saying that "everyone finds peace and their truth" is an oddly nice thing to say in response to this drama — especially considering she maintains that she did not willingly kiss Thompson. But I guess good on her for practicing so much restraint...?

Part one of the KUWTK Season 16 finale airs on Sunday, June 23, on E!.