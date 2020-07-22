The Kardashian family keeps a super close circle of friends. Over the years, fans of the famous family have gotten a first-hand look at the strong bonds each sister has with their respective groups of BFFs. Larsa Pippen has been a staple pal for not just Kim Kardashian, but also Khloé, Kourtney, and Kris Jenner. When a tough situation arises for the Kar-Jenner clan, Pippen is normally lending a helping hand, but in 2020, fans have been wondering: Are the Kardashians and Larsa Pippen still friends? Here's what we know.

Pippen has stuck by the Kar-Jenner's side during some trying times, like Khloé's breakup with Tristan Thompson. They've done the same for her during personal issues like Pippen's divorce from Scottie Pippen. They're tight, tight, and there didn't seem to be any trouble in paradise for the family friends until July 2020 when social media users noticed Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Kris had all unfollowed her on Instagram. Not only that, but it appeared Pippen hit the unfollow button on all of the Kardshians as well.

In February, Pippen was still supporting Khloé on IG, commenting "my fav" underneath a photo of the Good American co-founder promoting her Pink Diamond perfume. On June 7, Pippen also shared a red heart emoji on Kourtney's video from one of Kanye West's Sunday services, so it appeared she was still following the oldest Kardashian sister at that point.

So, of course, fans are super confused about what happened between then and now that caused everyone to click unfollow, and wondering where the once-inseparable friends stand.

Adding to the confusion, it seems Pippen hasn't attended any 2020 Kar-Jenner parties and vice-versa. On July 10, Pippen held a birthday bash for herself in which Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney were visibly absent.

Pippen, meanwhile, didn't appear to attend Khloé's birthday party in June.

The girls' absence at one another's parties could just be due to the guest lists being smaller due to social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, however.

As of July 22, Pippen, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Kris are all following each other on Twitter, so things can't be *that* bad.