I have to admit: I don't know a lot about sports. Sure, I played on a few teams in high school — but professional games aren't exactly my cup of tea. Therefore, my favorite part about the Super Bowl — next to all of the appetizers, of course — has always been the commercials. Thankfully, this year's Super Bowl isn't disappointing in the realm of hilarious ads. Those of you watching the game have probably seen all of the funniest Super Bowl 2019 commercials live — but if you haven't been intently watching, you might be curious about what you've missed. If that's the case, I have your back.

Before I get into this year's commercial spots, let's talk about last year's Super Bowl for a moment. If you watched the game in 2018, you probably noticed that there were a ton of hilarious commercials that aired. Between Amazon Alexa losing her voice, Danny DeVito as an M&M, Bud Light's Bud Knight, and so many more, it was pretty tough lineup to follow. However, the commercials during this year's game will make you laugh just as hard as before (or even harder, TBH). Sit back, grab a few nachos, and enjoy the ads.

Oh, try to pay attention to the game, too.

M&M's mmschocolate on YouTube Watch Christina Applegate slam the breaks of her car to reveal M&M's latest Milk Chocolate Bar in the back seat. The ad is hilarious, if you ask me.

Pringles Pringles U.S. on YouTube For a second, Pringles' Super Bowl ad brought a tear to my eye. In the clip, the voice-activated device sadly admits that she'll never be able to taste Pringles chips (sigh). However, she's quickly interrupted by a teenager in the commercial who asks her to play "Funky Town." You have to admit, it's pretty funny.

Planters Mr. Peanut on YouTube What's funnier than an animated peanut driving ferociously down the street in a giant peanut mobile? The answer is nothing. This commercial made me chuckle.

Expensify Expensify on YouTube Professional music video or Super Bowl commercial? I'll leave that up to you to decide. In the clip, Adam Scott tries convincing 2 Chainz how important it is to save receipts, which results in a music video dripping with glam.

Devour Foods DEVOUR Foods on YouTube #FoodPorn, is a "thing," y'all; just look at all of the foodie accounts on Instagram. Devour Foods ran with the idea of "food porn" in their Super Bowl commercial, and it's pretty hilarious.

Pepsi Pepsi on YouTube Not only is the Pepsi Super Bowl commercial for 2019 completely star-studded, but it's also downright funny AF. In the clip, Steve Carell goes on a rant about how very "okuuur" Pepsi is before being interrupted by Lil Jon and Cardi B.

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz USA on YouTube Not only is the Mercedes-Benz ad imaginative, but it's also pretty hilarious (thanks to Ludacris' on-stage cameo). I was not expecting that, but I'm so happy about it.

Doritos Doritos® on YouTube Doritos' Super Bowl commercial features the Backstreet Boys and Chance The Rapper, which already gives it an A+ in my book.

Budweiser Budweiser on YouTube Budweiser's commercial features an adorable pup whose floppy ears are blowing in the wind. He's riding through the prairie at top of Budweiser's iconic horse-drawn carriage — and Bob Dylan's song, "Blowin' in the Wind," is playing in the background. Sure, this isn't "slap-your-knee" funny — but it's really cute.

Amazon amazon on YouTube Amazon's commercial (which, yes, features Abbi and Ilana from Broad City) takes you on a journey through Amazon Alexa's past flaws, and it's definitely one for the books.

Pizza Hut HSM Videos on YouTube Pizza Hut advertised its new $5 Lineup by incorporating Abraham Lincoln into its Super Bowl commercial. Why? Because you can score the deal for a "Lincoln."