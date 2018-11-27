M&M's are one of those candies that I can eat 100 of and keep on going. The bite-sized chocolate pieces are downright delicious and I have to fight the urge to keep from downing the entire bag. If you're anything like me, you might be wishing the tasty milk chocolate bits came in a larger size. Well, take a deep breath because your prayers (and mine) have been answered. According to Instagram food blogger @JunkBanter, M&M's Milk Chocolate Bars are available at Walmart. Run, don't walk, to Walmart after you finish reading this story, because M&M's Milk Chocolate bars are here to satisfy all of your sweet tooth cravings.

You may remember back in September when M&M's announced that the company would be selling M&M's Chocolate Bars later this year. According to a press release from M&M's, the projected release date was December, but it seems the sweet treats have come early. @JunkBanter posted a photo of all five flavors on Tuesday, Nov. 27. In the comments section of the photo, @JunkBanter responded to followers letting them know that M&M's Milk Chocolate bars can be found "in cardboard displays at the end of the candy aisle (not at checkout)."

I'm a Peanut M&M's person myself, but I'm not going to be picky about these new M&M's Milk Chocolate Bars. According to M&M's, the milk chocolate bars come in the following flavors: Peanut (3.9 oz.), Milk Chocolate (4.0 oz.), Crispy (3.8 oz.), Almond (3.9 oz.) and Crispy Mint (3.8 oz.).

The chocolate bars are made with the same smooth milk chocolate that M&M's are made of, so there's no loss on taste. Oh, and I should mention that the chocolate bars are made with M&M Minis, according to M&M's. You will be able to see the M&M Minis as soon as you peel back the candy wrapper. Between turning M&M's into a candy bar and throwing M&M's Minis into the mix, this sweet treat just keeps on getting better and better.

"The industry is changing and consumer tastes are evolving. We're continuing to recognize and anticipate demand. We're excited to debut M&M'S Chocolate Bars and know that our M&M'S fans and chocolate bar lovers alike will appreciate the delicious taste that comes from our rich and creamy chocolate," Allison Miazga-Bedrick, senior brand director, M&M'S Brand, said in a press release.

Just like a bag of M&M's, you can share these candy bars, too. The candy bars are molded into a shareable format, so you can break off a piece for a friend or portion it out as you go. Per a press release from M&M's, the candy bars are available nationwide, although it does not dictate exactly which stores you can buy these sweet treats at. For now, I'll follow @JunkBanter's lead here.

According to the comments section of @JunkBanter's post about the M&M's Milk Chocolate bars, the chocolate candy creation is not available at all Walmart locations just yet. So, if you head out later to find a chocolate bar of your own, be patient. @JunkBanter had to make a few trips to several Walmarts in order to find the M&M's Milk Chocolate Bars. You should be prepared to do the same.