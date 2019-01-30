The Super Bowl is about more than just the big game, it's also all about the commercials. Each year, advertisers spend very large amounts of money on airtime to bring you the latest and greatest commercials. With millions of people tuning in to watch the New England Patriots go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3, there's no better time to debut these ads than during the Super Bowl. Walmart’s 2019 Super Bowl Commercial came out several days prior to Super Bowl Sunday and it's bringing the nostalgia in a big way.

The commercial is advertising Walmart's Grocery Pickup program. The service allows customers to shop online for certain products. Once a customer submits his or her order, a Walmart employee will compile the order and do all of the shopping. Basically, this gets you off the hook for having to shop in-store for your grocery needs. (I especially appreciate a service like this, given the ice-cold, polar vortex-induced temps outside.)

To get your items, all you need to do is show up and park in a designated order pick-up space and an employee will bring out your goods. It's that easy. And, it is exactly why Walmart dreamed up this nostalgic commercial that's full of cars from your favorite childhood movies and shows. (These characters shop at Walmart, too, you know.) Hence the store's slogan, "Where you're going, you don't need shopping carts."

Walmart on YouTube

Walmart's Super Bowl ad, which can be viewed on the company's YouTube channel, features a handful of references to cars from famous hit shows and movies such as Ghostbusters, Cars, Dumb and Dumber, Jurassic Park, Scooby-Doo, Back To The Future, and more. The commercial begins with shots of each of the famous cars driving to Walmart and pulling into the parking lot. (BTW, this commercial is appropriately set to the sounds of Gary Numan's song "Cars.") The commercial shows a Walmart employee loading up groceries in the back of the station wagon from Jurassic Park with a little help from four very hungry baby dinosaurs.

The 60-second advertisement also features a cameo from Cinderella. When an employee walks outside with a pumpkin and places it on the pavement in the parking lot, the pumpkin transforms into Cinderella's Carriage and off she goes with her Walmart pick-up order. See, even princesses need to get their groceries.

The throwback commercial also has appearances from Fred Flintstone's Footmobile, and Bumblebee from Transformers, who effortlessly morphs from a robot to a yellow Volkswagen Bug as he pulls into the reserved pick-up parking spot.

I can't promise that you'll run into any of these characters during your next Walmart pick-up run, but it's worth a shot the next time you're in need of a few things. Walmart's Grocery Pickup service is available in 2,000 stores across the country, according to the company. You can use the Walmart mobile app, which is available for download in iOS and Android devices, to place your pick-up order. Just one thing to note: You must spend at least $30 in order to utilize the order pick-up service, per the company.

P.S. According to Walmart, you can get $10 off your first order using the code "FAMECARS." The discount is good on orders of $50 or more and expires on Dec. 31. I definitely recommend using this code for your Super Bowl snack needs. Plus, who knows who you might see in the parking lot.