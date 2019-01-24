I love me a good Doritos Super Bowl commercial, don't you? Remember last year when Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage breathed fire while eating chips and lip-syncing to Busta Rhymes? So epic. Well, the company has now tapped two big names for its new spot — which will drop sometime during the Patriots/Rams matchup on Feb. 3 — and I seriously can't wait to get a look at this thing. Because the Backstreet Boys and Chance The Rapper Doritos Super Bowl Commercial teaser is here, and it's freaking hilarious! I mean, Chance in a boy band? I don't know about you guys, but I definitely want it that way!

OK, so here's what goes down. In the clip from the upcoming Super Bowl LVIIII ad promoting Doritos new Flamin’ Hot Nacho chip flavor, the 25-year-old rap star attempts to learn dance moves from the Backstreet Boys. That's right — AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell try to school Chance in the moves to their iconic song "I Want It That Way." Sounds amazing, right? But it turns out that breaking it down BSB style may be easier than it looks.

"Terrible, dude," McLean tells Chance.

"I think it’s the pants," he fires back.

Watch:

Doritos® on YouTube

So, so good!

Doritos shared another sneak peek of the commercial last week, in which the Backstreet Boys are seen shivering while posing for a photo. Chance then busts through the quintet and inserts himself into the group.

"Backstreet’s back. And hotter than ever," the caption reads.

Doritos® on YouTube

For the record, I think Chance the Rapper is pretty dope, and I'm excited to see what happens when these guys all get together and chop on some Flamin' Hot Nacho chips. However. I don't think there will ever be a BSB collab as epic as Gigi Hadid's Lip Sync Battle performance of "Larger Than Life" with both Carter and McLean, so I'm just gonna go ahead and leave this here:

MTV on YouTube

I could legit watch that all day.

Anyway, if you're wondering what the new Flamin' Hot Nacho flavor chip is all about, here's the official 411 from a statement provided to Elite Daily:

The new product brings together the fan favorite flavor, Flamin’ Hot, with the OG nacho cheese. The result is a new taste experience that starts with the original nacho cheese flavor fans know and love, followed by a kick of heat that continues to build.

Sounds pretty solid to me. But I gotta wonder now — are the Backstreet Boys supposed to be the fan favorite OG in this equation? Which would then make Chance the Rapper then the new kick of heat?

Yup, that makes perfect sense to me.

Meanwhile, the chips hit store shelves on Jan. 10, and fans have already taken to Twitter to report that these babies are fire AF, so prepare for some serious heat.

Super Bowl LIII will air live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. But if you're now more excited to see the Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper join forces to promote these chips than you are to watch the actual game, well, then, I don't really blame you because same.