Khloé Kardashian has been through a lot of ups and downs in her relationships over the years. After her 2013 separation from Lamar Odom, she briefly dated French Montana in 2014, but after realizing she wasn't ready for another relationship so soon, Kardashian stayed single and focused on herself for a while. She ultimately gave love another chance when she met Tristan Thompson in August 2016. At the beginning of their relationship, they couldn't stop gushing over how in love they were and how excited they were to start a family, but their romantic relationship ended when Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian not once, but twice. Fans may have expected them to speak badly about one another after their split, but that didn't happen in the public eye. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's quotes about each other are nothing but respectful.

January 2017: So In Love

Kardashian and Thompson were first seen spending time together at a Hollywood nightclub in August 2016. Fans wondered for months about their relationship status, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star finally opened up about their romance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Jan. 12. When Corden mentioned Kardashian appeared to be "glowing," she revealed it was because of her dating life.

"I have [found love]. I am [in love]. I’m very happy," she said about Thompson. "It’s going good. We use the ‘L’ word."

Watch Kardashian's interview below.

April 2017: A Shared Connection

By this point, Kardashian was speaking about Thompson like she'd met the man of her dreams. In an interview with ES Magazine, she described Thompson as "a nice, normal man," and shared she loved how they had similar values. "I’m a Christian. He’s a believer in God and that’s important to me. Tristan’s morals and ethics are everything I’ve wanted and need in my life," Kardashian explained.

Kardashian said she especially admired how Thompson was so understanding of her life in the spotlight. "He accepts who I am. He likes to protect me, which I haven’t had before — someone looking out for me almost before himself," she said.

Kardashian admitted she could picture herself settling down with him when the timing was right. "I would love to have a family," Kardashian admitted. "[Tristan and I] talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom, but I don’t put the pressure on it."

June 27, 2017: Picture Perfect

For Kardashian's 33rd birthday, Thompson threw his girlfriend a surprise birthday bash with all her friends and family in attendance. They took several pictures in the photobooth, which Thompson shared on Instagram, along with the sweetest caption.

"Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other. Let's continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you," Thompson wrote.

December 2017: Parents To Be

In a Dec. 20, 2017, Instagram post, Kardashian and Thompson announced they were expecting a baby together. In the caption of the photo, which showed Thompson cradling Kardashian's baby bump, Kardashian expressed how happy she was to be taking this huge step forward with Thompson:

"Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

March 13, 2018: Celebrating Tristan

For Thompson's 27th birthday, Kardashian took the opportunity to thank him for everything he's done for her.

"I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of! You will forever be my always! I love you baby!" Kardashian captioned a picture of them kissing.

Little did they know, the next few weeks would change the course of their relationship forever. On April 10, videos surfaced of Thompson seemingly kissing multiple women. Two days after the scandal broke, Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True.

June 25, 2018: Ignoring The Noise

Instead of ending things with Thompson for good, Kardashian gave him another chance. Her decision did not sit well with fans, who believed she should move on, but Kardashian made it clear to them she did not care for their input.

"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," Kardashian replied to a fan on Twitter. "I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."

March 2019: The Breakup

Thompson was caught in yet another cheating scandal on Feb. 19, 2019, except this time it involved Kardashian's family friend Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian initially called out Woods for betraying her, but after thinking it over (amid a ton of backlash from fans), she realized this was between her and Thompson. "Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault," she said.

In another post, Kardashian admitted she felt humiliated by Thompson.

June 12, 2019: What's The Truth?

The situation seemed to only get worse when Radar Online reportedly uncovered court documents where Thompson's ex Jordan Craig claimed he cheated on her when she was pregnant with their son, Prince.

Kardashian addressed the reports on Instagram, insisting Thompson claimed his relationship with Craig was over when they started dating. "[Tristan] pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed my physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point," Kardashian wrote on IG.

However, she acknowledged the possibility Thompson might have misled her considering his multiple cheating scandals. "This is my truth! The truth I believed and trusted," she continued. "If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this! I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don't know what to believe."

June 27, 2019: Moving On

Once the drama finally blew over, Kardashian and Thompson seemingly became friendly again and continued to co-parent True in a cordial manner. Thompson let everyone know he still respected Kardashian by giving his ex a shoutout on IG for her 35th birthday on June 27.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko," Thompson wrote.

October 14, 2019: Nobody Is Perfect

During an interview for Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Kardashian revealed she was on the road to forgiving Thompson. "I don’t think he’s a bad person. I think we all make mistakes, we are humans," she explained, adding she refuses to be "a victim" of their unfortunate situation.

November 11, 2019: Thompson Shows Extra Support

When Kardashian won Favorite Reality Star at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, Thompson congratulated Kardashian, showing he was still her biggest cheerleader, regardless of their complicated history together.

"Wow wow wow @khloekardashian 👑👑 Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year," he wrote on Instagram.

April 2020: More Than Friends?

Despite all the drama, Kardashian is still considering the possibility of having more kids with Thompson, and their conversations surrounding their future have raised suspicion about their relationship status.

"What happens if we have another girl?" Thompson asked Kardashian during the April 16 episode of KUWTK. "True does need a sibling."

"I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we’ll figure that out later," Kardashian replied back.

Hearing this, on top of the fact Kardashian revealed she was in the process of freezing her eggs, fans can't help but wonder if Kardashian and Thompson might be ready give their relationship another chance.