Literally, actually, seriously, whoa. In all of the twists and turns that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has taken, I never saw this coming. Khloé Kardashian's Instagrams admitting Tristan may have cheated on his ex with her are a lot. Like, a lot, a lot. The way KoKo poured her heart out on her Instagram Story certainly seems like she had to get something off of her chest. Not for nothing, fans know Thompson is capable of cheating (even on pregnant girlfriends) so who knows what really happened? Elite Daily reached out to Thompson's team for comment on Kardashian's statements but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It seems like Kardashian's posts were prompted by a report from Radar Online. Thompson's ex Jordan Craig, whom he dated prior to meeting Kardashian, claims he actually cheated on her during her own pregnancy with their son, Prince. Reported court documents uncovered by the publication say Craig found out just one month into her pregnancy that Thompson was allegedly cheating, which prompted her to move out of their Cleveland home back to Los Angeles. Allegedly though, Thompson and Craig still tried to make things work. (Hmm... sound familiar?)

Five months after Craig found out she was pregnant, Kardashian and Thompson were first spotted out together in August 2016 in Mexico. “Their relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst,” she said.

“This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy,” Craig claimed. “My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.”

While it'd be nice to say that lighting like this usually doesn't strike twice, it sounds like it's more of a "once a cheater always a cheater" situation. Ugh.

"I'm disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but... I need to say my truth. Take it as you will," Khloé began.

Khloé went on to describe a detailed exchange between her and Thompson regarding his relationship with Craig. She insists that he had her speak with multiple people in his inner circle who would confirm he and Craig were over.

"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me," Kardashian wrote. "A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship."

She added,

He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed my physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.

I am very unclear as to what the lawyer contributed here, but anyway...

She continued: "This is my truth! The truth I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!"

Kardashian ended by exclaiming that if "for some reason" what she believed was/is not reality, she is sorry.

I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don't know what to believe. Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I'm sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this!... This is MY TRUTH.

Thompson has yet to respond to Kardashian's allegations and honestly, who knows if he ever will take responsibility for his own truth? There's no way around it, the pattern here is hard to ignore.