If you're single and feeling particularly down about it, I come bearing a bright, shimmering, ray of hope in the form of Khloé Kardashian's quote about not dating. During an appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast On Purpose on Oct. 14, Kardashian opened up about why she's consciously decided to stay single following her split from Tristan Thompson. “I haven’t jumped into dating,” she explained. “I don’t care to date right now. I’m not in a rush for it. I feel so good in my life and I don’t really need much else. So, something that I’m focusing on is just making sure that I process everything.”

My deepest condolences to any fans who were hoping that she was back together with her ex French Montana (even though, FYI, he attended her sister Kourtney Kardashian's birthday party in April) or that she was reconciling with her other ex Tristan Thompson. Looks like Kardashian is happily single.

But just because Kardashian is riding solo doesn't mean she's completely rid of Thompson in her life. After all, he's still True's dad which means he's always going to be part of Kardashian's life. But co-parenting isn't exactly a walk in the park for the reality star. “Oh, it’s hard. It’s not easy for me,” said Kardashian. “You know, it would be easier for me to keep my daughter away... but he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship and then Tristan and True have theirs, and I will never come in between that. I don’t believe in that.”

Co-parenting with an ex who cheated doesn't exactly sound easy. But that doesn't mean she's holding a grudge against him. “I forgive Tristan," she explained, adding that she doesn't “think he’s a bad person."

“I think we all make mistakes, we’re humans,” she continued. “But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding on to this anger and playing this victim role.”

Obviously forgiving an ex who hurt you and choosing to just do you for a while is way easier said than done, but I think Kardashian's attitude toward her love life is incredibly healthy.

The interview with Shetty wasn't the first time Kardashian's made some mature AF remarks regarding her split from Thompson. Back in July, Kardashian had the perfect clap back to a meme featuring a side-by-side of Thompson and their daughter True. Above the image, the poster (freakymarko2) wrote: "I know Khloe hates Tristan but baby True starting to look just like him 😳."

Kardashian was not here for the hate. "Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?" she wrote. "People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that 💰to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!! 🙏🏽."

Shortly before that, in a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian explained why she doesn't watch the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that feature the drama between her and Thompson towards the end of their relationship.

"I personally don't watch it back because... I already know what happens and it's just a little too toxic for me to keep reliving stuff like that, so I stay off social [media]," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't watch it. And it's just a part of our job that we kind of have to do, so we can't just pick and choose what we want to show. That's not fair. And so it's just what it is."

Overall, it sounds like Kardashian is in a great place.