They've definitely had a bit of a rocky relationship, but does Khloe Kardashian hate Tristan Thompson? Definitely not. In fact, she's so staunch about not hating him that she took to Instagram on July 17 to set the record straight.

It all went down on a meme posted by a fan who operates under the username freakymarko2. The fan posted a meme that was a side-by-side of Thompson and his daughter with Kardashian, True. Above the image, freakymarko2 wrote: "I know Khloe hates Tristan but baby True starting to look just like him 😳."

Kardashian was quick to step in, commenting that she most definitely does not hate the father of her child. "Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?" she wrote. "People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that 💰to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!! 🙏🏽."

Like pretty much any sort of juicy celeb exchange on Instagram, the entire interaction was captured by Comments by Celebs. So, luckily, you can see the meme alongside Kardashian's perfect response for yourself here:

Kardashian also turned to her Instagram stories to expand upon her feelings about hatred. One anonymous quote read:

Hate no one, no matter how much they've wronged you. Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Think positively, no matter how hard life is. Give much, even if you've been given little. Forgive all, especially yourself. and never stop praying the best for everyone.

Another quote she shared by Anthony Douglas read:

We are here to heal, not harm. We are here to love, not hate. We are here to create, not destroy.

Kardashian has been all about sending her ex good vibes these days. In reference to the whole Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson scandal that will forever be remembered as one of the biggest pop culture highlights of 2019, Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight on June 27 that "bashing either side is not cool for me."

"I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere," she continued. "I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."

In an attempt to move forward, she also told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn't watch episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that chronicle that era of her life. "I personally don't watch it back because... I already know what happens and it's just a little too toxic for me to keep reliving stuff like that, so I stay off social [media]," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't watch it. And it's just a part of our job that we kind of have to do, so we can't just pick and choose what we want to show. That's not fair. And so it's just what it is."

She may be done hating Thompson, but that's not to say things are perfect between them. “I think Tristan and I broke up, like, five months ago, so it’s still sometimes awkward, but I think we’re both doing a really good job,” Kardashian, 35, told Us Weekly on July 2. “I mean, whenever he wants to see her, he can.”

“It’s all about the baby” she continued. “You put your kids as a priority, and they come first. Nothing else matters.”

Agreed.