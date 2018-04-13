It seems like this nightmare of a story has no end. You know how you just wait for a bad dream to be over, only to realize that instead, more bad things keep happening? That's basically what's going on with Tristan Thompson's reported cheating saga. At first, it seemed like a lone instance (still not cool, BTW). But now, more and more details are coming out of the woodwork, and it's enough to make anyone cringe. A lot of fans are now asking the same question: Who did Tristan Thompson reportedly cheat on Khloé Kardashian with? Well, a new report suggests that the number of women has now reached a staggering five, and I can't even keep up at this point. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams regarding the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

To make this a bit more digestible, I'm going to list out all of Thomspon's alleged affairs, so that we can lay out everything we know so far. This all started to unravel on April 10, when The Daily Mail released footage of what appeared to be Thompson kissing an unnamed woman, so beginning the story there seems like a good place as any to start.

Tristan Thompson and the woman from the video captured in New York City.

As previously mentioned, this was the story that first shed light on Thompson's reported cheating. To recap, Thompson was in New York City with his teammates, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and was seen out on Saturday, April 7, at a rooftop bar and lounge — and he wasn't alone. The Daily Mail's footage suggests that Thompson was kissing a woman (whose name, according to several reports, is Lani Blair), though due to the fact that Thompson's hoodie was up, it's difficult to see *exactly* what they were doing. (But, I mean, it's not difficult for the mind to wander.) Elite Daily has reached out to Kardashian's and Thompson's teams for comment on the claim and the reported video footage, but did not hear back by time of publication.

According to The Daily Mail, the woman who reportedly filmed the clips that were obtained and published said,

I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night. They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends.

That's strike one, Tristan.

Tristan Thompson and the three women from surveillance footage outside Washington, D.C.

Almost immediately after the footage of Thompson appearing to kiss Blair in New York City was released, TMZ claimed to have obtained surveillance footage of Thompson reportedly hanging out with three women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C. back in October of 2017.

If you're trying to do the math, that means that Khloé was just three months pregnant with his child at that time.

In the video, you can see Thompson appear to cuddle up to three women — kissing one woman, and putting his face in another woman's chest while she grabs his, erm, nether-regions. Elite Daily reached out to Thompson and Kardashian's teams regarding the TMZ report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

You know what this means? It means strike two, Tristan.

Tristan Thompson and another woman who he's reportedly seen on more than one occasion.

This is where things go from bad to very, very bad. According to The Daily Mail, Thompson has been photographed with a woman named Tania Joyce Benitah "multiple times over the past five months," and reported that Thompson "stayed in Manhattan at the same hotel multiple times over the past few months, dined out together and partied by her side at clubs." Elite Daily reached out to Thompson and Kardashian's teams regarding this report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It seems that Benitah also traveled to Boston to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers (Thompson's team), and the photos and videos she shared made it apparent that she was rooting for the Cavs and not the hometown team, the Celtics.

But it (sadly) doesn't stop there. The pair was also spotted leaving the Four Seasons hotel (though they apparently walked out separately) in New York City on Nov. 14, and on March 24, the pair were seen together at Pergola, which Us Weekly claims is a " trendy hookah bar and restaurant." The report also claims that they were seen leaving Pergola within minutes of each other, and that Thompson was not seen back at his hotel, "despite the team having a midnight curfew for their game the next day." Elite Daily reached out for comment to Kardashian and Thompson's teams but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Though Radar Online claims to have spoken to Benitah's parents, who say that Benitah denies the rumors and that she's just "a friend of one of the guys who plays on the same team,” this may just be strike three for Tristan Thompson.

Three incidents involving five women? C'mon.

Wishing new mom Khloé Kardashian nothing but positive vibes and support as she navigates through this incredibly chaotic time in her life.