Khloé Kardashian is quick to tell her family and friends that she's 100% content with her life as a single mother to her daughter, True, whenever they question her. But just because Kardashian isn't rushing into a new relationship following her tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson or counting on having baby No.2 any time soon, doesn't mean the future isn't on her mind. In fact, Kardashian is so focused on what could be in the years to come that she's considering taking major steps to secure the possibility of eventually having another child. That's why this video of Khloé Kardashian revealing Tristan Thompson is her sperm donor had fans questioning everything they thought they knew.

Kardashian and Thompson's post-breakup relationship has been at the center of Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. From exploring Kardashian and Thompson's new life as co-parents, to her journey to being ready to find love again, there's been no shortage of content surrounding the two.

During one episode of season 18, Kris Jenner actively urged Kardashian to freeze her eggs despite her not being focused on having any more kids at the moment. While Kardashian laughed off the suggestion, she later revealed she, in fact, had started the process of freezing her eggs.

In a sneak peek for Episode 5, Kardashian sat down with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian to explain that she had chosen a sperm donor, who just so happens to be Thompson.

Watch Kendall and Kourtney react to Khloé's reveal below.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Kourtney clearly didn't seem fazed by the fact Khloé would choose Thompson as her sperm donor, but Kendall was a bit thrown off, assuming her big sis went to a sperm bank.

While it may seem strange to some people that Khloé would consider having Thompson father a second child of hers following his two major cheating scandals, Khloé explained her decision:

After my doctor's appointment, I talked to Tristan, because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that's the smarter choice. But it's weird because Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go.

While Thompson is clearly willing to be her donor, Khloè clearly isn't sure she wants to go through with it. Should she move forward with using Thompson's sperm, she revealed she already has a plan in place to make sure things wouldn't go wrong.

"He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor," Khloé told Kendall and Kourtney, adding, "But you never know, like, what in three years if I get married to someone? And I'm like, 'You know what, I don't want that.'"

Whatever Khloé ends up doing, she's sure to have the support of her famous family.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on E!