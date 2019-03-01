On Friday, March 1, Jordyn Woods appeared on an episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to address the accusations that she reportedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson. Elite Daily reached out to Woods and Thompson's teams for comment at the time but did not hear back. Khloé Kardashian made her feelings about the interview crystal clear with an emotional message on Twitter, but many fans didn't necessarily agree with her response. These tweets about Khloé Kardashian's clapback to Jordyn Woods are pretty heartbreaking to read.

According to Woods, she attended an after-party hosted at Thompson's home and sat on the arm of his chair. When she left the party early the next morning, she claims Thompson gave her a kiss on the lips with no tongue. Elite Daily reached out to Thompson's team for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him," she told Pinkett-Smith. "Never once did I leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom [with him] ... He didn't try to take me to a room, he didn't try to take me ... it was just an innocent time."

She emphasized that while she regrets attending the after-party, she had no intention of hurting the Thompson-Kardashian family. "I'm no homewrecker," she said. She implied that Thompson and Kardashian had already broken up prior to the incident (though neither Thompson, Kardashian, nor their reps have confirmed this).

On Twitter, Kardashian accused Woods of "lying" and added, "BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" Elite Daily reached out to Woods' team for comment on the tweets but did not hear back.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

But Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans were quick to refute the reality star's tweet. According to many people on Twitter, Woods isn't the reason the family broke up — Thompson is.

Even entertainment blogger Perez Hilton weighed in, blaming Thompson and suggesting that Kardashian should be grateful to Woods.

Potentially in response to the Twitter backlash, Kardashian tweeted that "Tristan is equally to blame," but that "he has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY."

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well

Kardashian liked three tweets that give potential insight into how she might feel about the situation. First, she liked a tweet by her makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan, that condemned Woods for addressing the scandal publicly instead of apologizing in private.

Next, she liked a tweet from a Khloé Kardashian fan account that called Thompson "disgusting," but expressed deep disappointment in Woods.

Finally, she liked a fan's tweet that said "it's over" for Thompson. Is this the official end of Kardashian's relationship with True Thompson's father?

Only time will tell.