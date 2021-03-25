BTS never goes too long without giving fans new music. Weeks after dropping BE (Essential Edition) on Friday, Feb. 19, the group announced they're gearing up to drop another Japanese album. The release will feature Japanese versions of songs fans already know and love, as well as a brand-new single. Just like its title implies, fans have a feeling BTS' The Best Japanese album will be ~the best~ because one look at the details reveals the record will be jam-packed with their greatest hits.

BTS announced the release through their official Japanese fan club on Thursday, March 25 — just one day after appearing on the Korean variety show You Quiz On The Block and breaking the record for its highest-rated episode ever. Considering ARMYs are always helping the group outdo themselves, The Best is likely to make history as well. The project will be the follow-up to BTS' previous Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, which they dropped in July 2020. It went No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes Top Albums chart, making it the first Japanese album by a Korean act to debut at the top.

ARMYs can rejoice because The Best will include songs from MotS: The Journey, as well as BTS' 2018 Japanese album Face Yourself. The most exciting detail of all, however, is the record will have a new song called "Film Out," which will serve as the ending theme in the upcoming Japanese movie SIGNAL The Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit.

To make sure you don't miss a single thing about this comeback, here are all of BTS' The Best Japanese album details you should know.

Release Date

Fans will have to wait a few months before they hear The Best because it will arrive at the end of spring on Wednesday, June 16. Before then, however, fans can look forward to the release of the album's lead single. Since SIGNAL will be out in Japanese theaters on Friday, April 2, BTS will drop "Film Out" on the same day.

Teasers

On March 25, BTS shared a music video teaser for "Film Out," during which fans heard a sneak peek of the single's melody. The clip showed Jungkook standing alone in the middle of an empty room room with furniture covered in white sheets. Another shot showed the septet standing together drenched in a blue hue as they looked out in front of them. The video ended with Jin running toward the screen, hinting something big was about to happen.

Tracklist

The Best will compile all of BTS' greatest Japanese hits on one double-sided album. Disc one will have songs like "Blood, Sweat, Tears," "FAKE LOVE," "Black Swan," and "MIC Drop," while disc two will have "Boy With Luv," "Spring Day," "ON," and "Not Today."

Excited already? Wait until you hear this: Disc one will have a Japanese version of "Dynamite" as a bonus track. BTS dropped the all-English single, which helped them earn a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group, in August 2020. Fans have been waiting to get a Korean version, so this Japanese version of "Dynamite" is the next best thing.

Check out the full tracklist below.

DISC1 (CD)

M1. Film out

M2. DNA -Japanese ver.-

M3. Best Of Me -Japanese ver.-

M4. Lights

M5. Blood, sweat, tears -Japanese ver.-

M6. FAKE LOVE -Japanese ver.-

M7. Black Swan -Japanese ver.-

M8. Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.-

M9. Go Go -Japanese ver.-

M10. IDOL -Japanese ver.-

M11. Dionysus -Japanese ver.-

M12. MIC Drop -Japanese ver.-

-Bonus Track-

M13. Dynamite

DISC2 (CD)

M1. Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.-

M2. Stay Gold

M3. Let Go

M4. Spring Day -Japanese ver.-

M5. ON -Japanese ver.-

M6. Don't Leave Me

M7. Not Today -Japanese ver.-

M8. Make It Right -Japanese ver.-

M9. Your eyes tell

M10. Crystal Snow

Music Videos

Since BTS' The Best is a compilation of their Japanese songs, you can find the music videos for "Lights," "Blood, Sweat, Tears," "Airplane Pt. 2," "MIC Drop," and "Stay Gold," already on YouTube.

ARMYs can't wait for BTS to make their Japanese comeback!