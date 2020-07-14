The only thing more exciting than BTS music is hearing what ARMYs have to say about the new tunes. Fans have been (im)patiently awaiting BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey album for months, and so now that it's July 14 and the album is here, the internet has gone wild with excitement over the new Japanese release. These tweets about BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey album are all hype.

Big Hit Entertainment confirmed on May 7 that the boys would be officially dropping the record in July, but noted that U.S. fans will have to wait until August 7 to receive their physical copy of Map Of The Soul: 7 — The Journey. Fans were OK with that because they could just stream it online.

The tracklist for the album includes 13 songs: Nine are Japanese versions of BTS songs that fans have already heard, like "Boy With Luv," "Make It Right," and "Fake Love," while four are brand new. Whether fans were already familiar with the tracks or not, ARMYs know from experience hearing BTS' music in a new language gives them a totally different feeling because it's like hearing the songs for the first time again.

Now that fans have gotten the chance to listen to the album in its entirety, emotions are obviously running high. To celebrate the new release, ARMYs took over Twitter's worldwide trends with hashtags like #MapOfTheSoul7TheJourney, #YourEyesTellNow, and #YETProdByJK to show their excitement.

Check out their reactions on Twitter.

A day before dropping Journey, BTS gave fans a taste of the album through a live performance of "Your Eyes Tell." The song was one of the most highly-anticipated tracks on the record because it's composed by Jungkook. With its poetic lyrics and BTS' angelic vocals to match, "Your Eyes Tell" didn't disappoint.

"Stay by my side and laugh/ A future without you is a world without color/ I stare into that monochrome coldness/ Even the darkness is so beautiful," BTS croons on the song.

Hearing the song live was beautiful, and now ARMYs can repeat it as many times as they wish on Journey.