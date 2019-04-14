BTS finally made their Saturday Night Live debut and they did an amazing job! The guys performed twice on the show and both times, they brought the house down. Fans went wild both at the studio and at home, so you can definitely say that the guys were an SNL success! So, what songs did the guys perform? The first one was “Boy With Luv” and the second was “Mic Drop.” while both performances were great, the "Mic Drop" was especially exciting, since ARMYs got a look at brand new outfits for the performance of the Love Yourself-era classic song. These tweets about BTS’ SNL performance of “Mic Drop” prove it was definitely worth waiting for — especially since they debuted brand new outfits for it!

So, the guys took the stage at the show and immediately showed the world who the true kings of K-Pop are. Their first performance of “Boy With Luv” was absolutely full of heart, soul, and energy, which is exactly what everyone expects from BTS. They definitely didn’t disappoint! Needless to say, fans all over the world have been waiting to see how the guys did on stage.

BTS' performance is most definitely worth the praise. Trust me when I say they put everything they had into it. Plus, some of the BTS ARMY got tickets to the show and actually had a chance to watch them live during dress rehearsals. Here's what they said about the dress rehearsal performance:

And let's just say BTS did not disappoint when they hit the stage to perform "Mic Drop." The boys didn't wear the usual costumes fans have gotten used to over the years, which pumped brand new life and excitement into the whole night!

Clearly, BTS' appearance on SNL only solidified their status as international music legends. At least their fans certainly seem to think so! All the love from their fans hasn’t gone unnoticed, though. In a recent press release provided to Elite Daily, BTS made a statement about much they love their fans. Here’s what they said:

“We find strength and happiness in every moment,” BTS said in the statement. “You’ve given us so much love, and now we want to get to know our fans more. We filled our album with our genuine feelings and the messages that we want to share with you.”

The press release was, of course, in an anticipation for their new album Map of the Soul: Persona and, in it, the album was described as follows:

Woven seamlessly throughout seven brand new tracks, the EP is a nod to the band’s past while showcasing their maturity and new found understanding of love and the ever-widening world around them. The tracks have a clear message: finding joy in love and reaching out to the world.

So, the album is worth a listen for sure! If you haven’t heard it, then you definitely need to get on it ASAP. In the meantime, you and the rest of the BTS ARMY can bask in the glory of seeing a hardworking K-Pop group on a mainstream American TV show. It's a huge step forward for BTS and I have no doubt that there's so much more to come for them!