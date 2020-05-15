This Sneak Peek Of BTS' New Single "Stay Gold" Has ARMYs Freaking Out

There's still a while before BTS drops their Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~ album this summer, but they're already teasing fans about what they can expect. This sneak peek of BTS' new single "Stay Gold" has fans super excited for their next Japanese comeback. The last time BTS dropped a full-length Japanese album was in 2018 with Face Yourself, so fans were beyond ready for some new Japanese-language music.

Fans can hear Journey when it arrives on July 15. The album will have 13 tracks and nine are Japanese versions of songs ARMYs are already familiar with: "ON," "Black Swan," "Make It Right," "Dionysus," "IDOL," "Airplane Pt. 2," "FAKE LOVE," "Boy With Luv," and "Lights." There will also be four totally new tracks and those are "INTRO: Calling," "Stay Gold," "Your Eyes Tell," and "OUTRO: The Journey."

"Stay Gold" will serve as BTS' next Japanese single. It will come with a music video and will be part of the OST for the upcoming Japanese drama Spiral Labyrinth: DNA Forensic Investigation.

There's still two months left until BTS' new Japanese album drops, but they're already giving fans a sneak peek of "Stay Gold." On Friday, May 15, a teaser for BTS' Japanese album was released, which began with clips of "ON" and "Boy With Luv" before transitioning into "Stay Gold." The snippet was only five seconds long, but it was enough to send ARMYs into a frenzy on Twitter.

The snippet of the track seems to be the chorus, and it teases a very light, fun track. In it, Jungkook can be heard singing "Stay gold," as a chorus shouts the same words in the background.

"IT SOUNDS SO PRETTY OMG STAY GOLD SOTY," "LEGENDS," and "STAY GOLD SOUNDS SO GOOD" are just some of the comments fans have tweeted about the track.

Pre-orders for Journey began on May 8 through BTS' Weverse Shop. As soon as the pre-orders opened, fans scrambled to get a copy, but unfortunately, the store only offered the album to be shipped to South Korean and Japanese addresses only. Some fans think shipping restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic has lead to the lack of global shipping.

Since there's still a while before the album drops in July, it's likely the album will be available for purchase globally sometime soon.

For now, fans will be replaying the "Stay Gold" teaser on loop until Journey comes out.