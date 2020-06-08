By far, one of the most exciting things about becoming a member of the ARMY is listening to BTS' entire discography. Fans will never forget the first time they listened to a specific song or album. "Spring Day" is a fan-favorite track because of its especially meaningful lyrics. No matter how much time passes, fans find themselves continuously going back to it whenever they're looking for inspiration. If you want to know what BTS' "Spring Day" lyrics mean in English, they're all about missing someone.
To give you some background info, "Spring Day" is from BTS' 2017 album You Never Walk Alone, a repackage of their 2016 album Wings. The year it was released, "Spring Day" won Song of the Year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards. It has since become the longest-charting song in Melon (the Korean online music store and streaming service) history.
Every time BTS performs the song, ARMYs get emotional because of its sad lyrics about missing someone you love. In the song, BTS compares their days alone to "winter" and hope their "spring day" will come soon when they can finally be reunited with their loved one.
Since it was released in 2017, fans totally didn't expect BTS to perform "Spring Day" during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020," which took place on Sunday, June 7. Fans think BTS chose the song as their way of saying "I miss you" to fans, whom they haven't seen in months due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused their Map of the Soul world tour to be rescheduled. Knowing this fact only made their "Dear Class of 2020" performance hit harder to fans.
Watch BTS' "Spring Day" music video below.
Fans looking to know the full meaning behind the song can read BTS' "Spring Day" lyrics below.
Verse 1: RM &J-Hope
Miss you
Saying this makes me miss you even more
Miss you
Even though I’m looking at your photo
Time’s so cruel, I hate us
Seeing each other for once is now so hard between us
Verse 2: RM
It’s all winter here, even in August
My heart is running on the time
Alone on the Snowpiercer
Wanna get to the other side of the earth, holding your hand
Wanna put an end to this winter
How much longing should we see snowing down
To have the days of spring, Friend
Verse 3: Jimin & V
Like the tiny dust, tiny dust floating in the air
Will I get to you a little faster
If I was the snow in the air
Pre-Chorus 1: Jungkook & V
Snowflakes fall down
And get farther away little by little
I miss you (I miss you)
I miss you (I miss you)
How long do I have to wait
And how many sleepless nights do I have to spend
To see you (to see you)
To meet you (to meet you)
Chorus: Jungkook, Jin, & J-Hope
Passing by the edge of the cold winter
Until the days of spring
Until the days of flower blossoms
Please stay, please stay there a little longer
Verse 4: Suga & Jimin
Is it you who changed (Is it you who changed)
Or is it me (Or is it me)
I hate this moment, this time flowing by
We are changed you know
Just like everyone you know
Verse 5: Suga & Jimin
Yes I hate you, you left me
But I never stopped thinking about you, not even a day
Honestly I miss you, but I’ll erase you
'Cause it hurts less than to blame you
Verse 6: Jin & Jimin
I try to exhale you in pain
Like smoke, like white smoke
I say that I’ll erase you
But I can’t really let you go yet
Pre-Chorus 1: Jungkook & V
Snowflakes fall down
And get farther away little by little
I miss you (I miss you)
I miss you (I miss you)
How long do I have to wait
And how many sleepless nights do I have to spend
To see you (to see you)
To meet you (to meet you)
Bridge: V & Jungkook
You know it all
You’re my best friend
The morning will come again
No darkness, no season is eternal
Pre-Chorus 2: Jimin, Jungkook, & V
Maybe it’s cherry blossoms
And this winter will be over
I miss you (I miss you)
I miss you (I miss you)
Wait a little bit, just a few more nights
I’ll be there to see you (I'll go there to meet you)
I’ll come for you (I'll come for you)
Chorus: Jungkook, J-Hope, & Jin
Passing by the edge of the cold winter
Until the days of spring
Until the days of flower blossoms
Please stay, please stay there a little longer
"Spring Day" will remain timeless because everyone can relate to missing someone. Just like the song's lyrics say, it's important to be hopeful in difficult times until your "spring day" finally arrives.