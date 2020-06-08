By far, one of the most exciting things about becoming a member of the ARMY is listening to BTS' entire discography. Fans will never forget the first time they listened to a specific song or album. "Spring Day" is a fan-favorite track because of its especially meaningful lyrics. No matter how much time passes, fans find themselves continuously going back to it whenever they're looking for inspiration. If you want to know what BTS' "Spring Day" lyrics mean in English, they're all about missing someone.

To give you some background info, "Spring Day" is from BTS' 2017 album You Never Walk Alone, a repackage of their 2016 album Wings. The year it was released, "Spring Day" won Song of the Year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards. It has since become the longest-charting song in Melon (the Korean online music store and streaming service) history.

Every time BTS performs the song, ARMYs get emotional because of its sad lyrics about missing someone you love. In the song, BTS compares their days alone to "winter" and hope their "spring day" will come soon when they can finally be reunited with their loved one.

Since it was released in 2017, fans totally didn't expect BTS to perform "Spring Day" during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020," which took place on Sunday, June 7. Fans think BTS chose the song as their way of saying "I miss you" to fans, whom they haven't seen in months due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused their Map of the Soul world tour to be rescheduled. Knowing this fact only made their "Dear Class of 2020" performance hit harder to fans.

Watch BTS' "Spring Day" music video below.

Fans looking to know the full meaning behind the song can read BTS' "Spring Day" lyrics below.

Verse 1: RM &J-Hope

Miss you

Saying this makes me miss you even more

Miss you

Even though I’m looking at your photo

Time’s so cruel, I hate us

Seeing each other for once is now so hard between us

Verse 2: RM

It’s all winter here, even in August

My heart is running on the time

Alone on the Snowpiercer

Wanna get to the other side of the earth, holding your hand

Wanna put an end to this winter

How much longing should we see snowing down

To have the days of spring, Friend

Verse 3: Jimin & V

Like the tiny dust, tiny dust floating in the air

Will I get to you a little faster

If I was the snow in the air

Pre-Chorus 1: Jungkook & V

Snowflakes fall down

And get farther away little by little

I miss you (I miss you)

I miss you (I miss you)

How long do I have to wait

And how many sleepless nights do I have to spend

To see you (to see you)

To meet you (to meet you)

Chorus: Jungkook, Jin, & J-Hope

Passing by the edge of the cold winter

Until the days of spring

Until the days of flower blossoms

Please stay, please stay there a little longer

Verse 4: Suga & Jimin

Is it you who changed (Is it you who changed)

Or is it me (Or is it me)

I hate this moment, this time flowing by

We are changed you know

Just like everyone you know

Verse 5: Suga & Jimin

Yes I hate you, you left me

But I never stopped thinking about you, not even a day

Honestly I miss you, but I’ll erase you

'Cause it hurts less than to blame you

Verse 6: Jin & Jimin

I try to exhale you in pain

Like smoke, like white smoke

I say that I’ll erase you

But I can’t really let you go yet

Pre-Chorus 1: Jungkook & V

Snowflakes fall down

And get farther away little by little

I miss you (I miss you)

I miss you (I miss you)

How long do I have to wait

And how many sleepless nights do I have to spend

To see you (to see you)

To meet you (to meet you)

Bridge: V & Jungkook

You know it all

You’re my best friend

The morning will come again

No darkness, no season is eternal

Pre-Chorus 2: Jimin, Jungkook, & V

Maybe it’s cherry blossoms

And this winter will be over

I miss you (I miss you)

I miss you (I miss you)

Wait a little bit, just a few more nights

I’ll be there to see you (I'll go there to meet you)

I’ll come for you (I'll come for you)

Chorus: Jungkook, J-Hope, & Jin

Passing by the edge of the cold winter

Until the days of spring

Until the days of flower blossoms

Please stay, please stay there a little longer

"Spring Day" will remain timeless because everyone can relate to missing someone. Just like the song's lyrics say, it's important to be hopeful in difficult times until your "spring day" finally arrives.