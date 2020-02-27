Following BTS' Kinetic Manifesto film released alongside their album Map of the Soul: 7 on Feb. 21, BTS just dropped their second "ON" music video. While the first focused on the group's impressive choreography, BTS' second "ON" music video focuses on an epic storyline worthy of Oscar consideration. You need to watch the video below to see how the two compare.

The BTS ARMY has been preparing for two "ON" music videos ever since Big Hit Entertainment unveiled BTS' "comeback map" on Jan. 8. The map teased two videos, and fans were immediately curious what the difference between the two videos would be.

Well, the Kinetic Manifesto Film involved BTS and a group of backup dancers performing the choreography for "ON." Fans were satisfied they got about every possible angle of BTS' brilliant new choreo, along with a powerful dance break in between.

The second video, which arrived on Feb. 27, was touted as a video that would "deliver a symbolic representation of 'ON' to highlight a different charm of the multifaceted band," and boy did BTS deliver.

BTS' second "ON" music video is here and it's truly remarkable, to say the least. Watch it below.

Big Hit Labels on YouTube

Unlike BTS' previous music videos, which are packed with color and see the group going from set to set, the group's "ON" music video has RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook experiencing the sad aftermath of war. Together, they gather the rest of the remaining survivors and continue on, perfectly carrying out their inspirational "ON" lyrics that go, "Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter."

The same day BTS dropped their new music video, the group performed both "ON" and "Black Swan" on the Korean music show, M Countdown. Although the group previously performed these songs on the Late Late Show With James Corden and the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it was the first time they performed either song on Korean television.

Watch the performances below.

Mnet K-POP on YouTube

Mnet K-POP on YouTube

BTS' "ON" is such an epic banger, and it deserves all the awards, TBH.