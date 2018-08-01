8 On-Again/Off-Again Celebrity Relationships That'll Give You All The Feels
Just like your average, normal citizens, celebrity couples break up and get back together, too. I mean, it makes sense — they usually have plenty in common, including their outrageously good looks, loads of money, and experience facing intense public scrutiny. Of course, common interests and bonds are like magnets for people in relationships. And from all of the following examples, clearly, on-again/off-again celebrity relationships are just as common as non-celebrity ones. Maybe this is one of the reasons why we love reading up on them so much – it mirrors our own experiences going back to exes. Maybe we have a soft spot for Justin Bieber returning to his exes because we've done the same thing.
Admittedly, it can sometimes be a lot to keep up with. Between watching out for vague Instagram captions (does that heart emoji signal a couple is getting back together?) and following relationships that play out on reality TV, keeping track of celebs' love lives can be nearly a full-time job. I know I definitely need a refresher on the status of some of these couples. So in case you need the lowdown on some of the most notorious on-again/off-again couples, check out timelines of the following couples who've gotten together and broken up over the years.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
The Last Song lovebirds met in 2009 while co-starring in the Nicholas Sparks film. There was talk they were on-and-off in 2010 and 2011, and the pair got engaged in June 2012. They broke up in 2013, and got back together in 2016, engaged again. There were rumors they broke up again in 2018, but Hemsworth shared a video of him and Cyrus, confirming their "on" status.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Former One Direction member Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid started their relationship in 2015, soon after Malik began his solo singing career. A little more than a year later, in 2016, the gorgeous duo split. Although they have yet to officially DTR again, Malik bought a farm near a Hadid residence in Pennsylvania and has been spotted leaving Hadid's New York City apartment, so it sounds back "on" to me.
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
While these two were famously friends before they started dating, things became official in March 2011. They called it quits in November 2012, and were on and off again in 2013 and 2014. The status of their relationship remained in question in 2015 and 2017, when the couple was seen spending time together again. They were back on in 2018, but ended soon before Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin.
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Model Bella Hadid and singer The Weeknd started dating in 2015, but they kept their relationship on the down-low toward the start. They broke up in 2016, and officially are back together as of July 2018.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick
My favorite duo from Keeping up with The Kardashians has had many ups and downs throughout the years on the Kardashian family reality television show. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick began dating in 2006, and split nine years later in 2015. They have three children together: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. They reunited in 2016, but broke up again in February 2017.
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella began dating in 2012 after Cena asked out Bella for dinner. They dated for five years before getting engaged in 2017, which led to their on-and-off relationship status, and later, potentially final breakup in 2018.
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham
Stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham got together in 2014 and were no longer an item in 2015. They reunited in early 2016, and DTR'd in May of that year. Moretz and Beckham split again in 2016, were back together in 2017, and broke up again in 2018.
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber
This story gives all of us fangirls hope. Hailey Baldwin started off as a fan of Justin Bieber (and his relationship with Selena Gomez, as well!), tweeting about her love for the pop star. They initially met in 2009 (her dad was present!), but didn't appear to be dating until 2015, and were no longer dating in 2016. But, they remained friends.
GQ profiled the Biebs in 2016, and Baldwin was present while the journalist interviewed Bieber.
"I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment," Bieber told GQ. "So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard.… I just don’t want to hurt her."
Sounds like Bieber's dating strategy worked. He proposed to Baldwin in July 2018.
Between all of the get-togethers, break-ups, and getting back togethers, I hope that all of these people find happiness in the love that they're looking for.
