Just like your average, normal citizens, celebrity couples break up and get back together, too. I mean, it makes sense — they usually have plenty in common, including their outrageously good looks, loads of money, and experience facing intense public scrutiny. Of course, common interests and bonds are like magnets for people in relationships. And from all of the following examples, clearly, on-again/off-again celebrity relationships are just as common as non-celebrity ones. Maybe this is one of the reasons why we love reading up on them so much – it mirrors our own experiences going back to exes. Maybe we have a soft spot for Justin Bieber returning to his exes because we've done the same thing.

Admittedly, it can sometimes be a lot to keep up with. Between watching out for vague Instagram captions (does that heart emoji signal a couple is getting back together?) and following relationships that play out on reality TV, keeping track of celebs' love lives can be nearly a full-time job. I know I definitely need a refresher on the status of some of these couples. So in case you need the lowdown on some of the most notorious on-again/off-again couples, check out timelines of the following couples who've gotten together and broken up over the years.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Former One Direction member Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid started their relationship in 2015, soon after Malik began his solo singing career. A little more than a year later, in 2016, the gorgeous duo split. Although they have yet to officially DTR again, Malik bought a farm near a Hadid residence in Pennsylvania and has been spotted leaving Hadid's New York City apartment, so it sounds back "on" to me.