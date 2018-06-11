4 Celebrity Couples Who Gave Their Relationships Another Chance & Made It Work

Making a relationship work long term often takes sacrifice, compromise, and at times, a ton of effort. And the same applies to famous couples who seemingly have it all. Sometimes, even our favorite couples go through tough periods that result in the decision to part ways. The celebrity couples who gave their relationships another chance are many, because no matter who you are, juggling a relationship with the other demanding aspects of life can definitely prove to be a struggle. The good news is, breaking up doesn't mean that you can't end up back together in the future. Sometimes, when couples decide to try again after a breakup, things actually can work out.

It's also important to acknowledge the added pressure that goes along with dating someone in the public eye. Going through trials and tribulations in a relationship is hard enough without the extra intensity of knowing that everyone is always watching and whispering about your personal life. That's why the famous couples on this list who've managed to make things work after breaking up deserve some major props. More often than not, conflict in a relationship can present the perfect opportunity to grow as a couple and to come out of the situation stronger than ever.

1 Prince William & Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anyone with eyes can see what a strong couple Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be, which is why it may be hard to believe that these two went through a very public rough patch. After dating for over three years, William and Kate decided to part ways in April 2007. While the intimate details of exactly why these two separated aren't known, looking back, William thought it was for the best. "We were both very young … and we were both defining ourselves as such and being different characters, it was very much trying to find our way and we were growing up, it was just a bit of space, things like that and things worked out for the better," Prince William said, in their official engagement interview with BBC's Tom Brady.

2 Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As one of the most widely beloved celebrity couples, it's pretty shocking that Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell called it quits surprisingly early on. "He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people,'" Bell told PopSugar. Fortunately, Shepard realized shortly after the breakup that he didn't want to give up on what they had. "He called me and he was like, 'I don't know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they're just not as interesting as you, and I don't know what I'm doing,' and he came back," said Bell in the same interview. Fast forward over a decade and the pair is happily married with two kids.

3 Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are another amazing celebrity couple who continue to pull at our heartstrings. They are just so unbelievably sweet with one another. After dating for four years, the couple briefly parted ways in 2011. "It really was mutual," an anonymous source told People. "There really wasn’t a final straw. They’re just two people who realized they wanted different things in life and were headed in different directions.” Thankfully, true love conquers all and the dynamic duo got back together shortly after the separation. They got engaged in January 2012.