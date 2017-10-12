With the scariest night of the year just around the corner, it’s crunch time to figure out your Halloween transformation for the year. Halloween can get competitive out there in the real world, not to mention expensive. Luckily, it’s easy enough to put together last-minute Halloween costumes from your closet with just a few key materials.

In addition to saving you money on an expensive Halloween costume you’ll only wear one night, a homemade costume will also win you points in the creativity department. Making a homemade costume yourself almost guarantees that you're going to come up with something totally unique, meaning you won’t have to worry about running into someone who bought the same last-minute costume earlier that day.

Trust me, you can still crush the Halloween game without spending a nickel. (In fact, you can create a costume out of nothing but a nickel — more on that in a bit.) The old adage is still true: The best things in life are free. So, before you panic and buy a $50 Harley Quinn costume on Amazon, consider one of these Halloween costume ideas that cost nothing, and can be quickly put together out of the clothes and accessories you probably already have in your closet. Oh, and before you get to Halloween-ing, be sure to keep CDC guidance in mind that calls for virtual celebrations over in-person gatherings.

1. The Umbrella Bat You know that umbrella you've had for years that's useless in the rain? Remove the spokes, cut the fabric in half, and attach one side to your arms or a black hoodie to create a bat effect. Once you throw on an all black outfit, you're good to go.

2. Samara From The Ring It's been almost two decades since Samara last haunted our dreams, so now is the perfect time to dress up as her without getting terrified every time you walk by a mirror. All you really need for this is a white nightgown. If you have a black wig lying around, go for it, but if not, just wet your hair and grease it up with a conditioner to perfect that girl-in-a-well effect.

3. Sandy From Grease FROM MY CLOSET🚪 on Twitter No matter how many times people wear this costume, it never goes out of style. And, because it's so popular, you tend to forget how easy it is to pull off. All you need is a black off-the-shoulder top, black form-fitting pants or leggings, and a pair of red heels. Killer dance moves are suggested, but not mandatory.

4. Minion Grab a yellow shirt or sweatshirt, a pair of overalls, and a pair of glasses, and you're officially allowed to run around all night on Halloween spouting gibberish.

5. Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images Pay homage to the late trailblazing Supreme Court justice by putting your hair into a low bun, wearing a black outfit with a lacy white collar, and adding a pair of glasses.

6. Cactus All you need are a green dress and shoes, and fake flowers you can put in your hair and on your dress to transform into a cactus. To create the prickles, you can tape plastic straws or scrunched up paper towels onto your green outfit.

7. Cat Lady A cat lady costume transforms the most cliché female stereotype in the book into a killer (and very cozy) Halloween costume. Just throw on a robe, grab some stuffed animals, and a ball of yarn if you have it.

8. Regina George Paramount Pictures Regina George is basically the character of the early ‘00s, so dressing up like her will always be a hit at any Halloween party. Cut out two holes in a white tank top, grab a light pink skirt, and tape a print out of the Burn Book on one of your books. Bonus points for wearing your most colorful bra underneath that tank top

9. "Error 404" Message Don’t feel like making an effort with your costume this year? Poke fun at your lack of effort by adding a “404 error: Costume not found” message to a white shirt with a sharpie.

10. Party Animal To repurpose an animal costume from last year, turn yourself into a “party animal” by wearing going out clothes and a party hat along with your animal ears and painted-on whiskers.

11. Last Person On A Zoom Call Amazon Go all in with the awkward wave, and either by a shirt that says "Leave Meeting," or write it in with a sharpie on an old tee. Plaster on a nervous smile, and you'll be all set as the last Zoom participant on a call.

12. Deviled Egg Recreate a deviled egg by pairing a pair of devil horns with a white shirt. Cut out a yolk-shaped circle out of yellow paper or fabric to tape on it.

13. Pretty Much Any & All Emojis It’s so easy to dress up as an emoji for Halloween, as at least half of the emojis can be replicated with your trusted Sharpie-shirt combo. You can also grab a friend to replicate the dancing twins emoji or strike a dramatic pose for the dancing woman emoji.

14. 50 Shades Of Grey Brownie points if you teasingly text your crush that you're being 50 Shades Of Grey for Halloween and get them all excited — then show up covered in gray color palettes taped to your top. Make sure to grab a pair of handcuffs to complete the look.

15. Risky Business 🕊 on Twitter Just like Sandy from Grease, the Risky Business ensemble is one of the most classic (and easiest) looks to emulate. Throw on a white button-down, some knee-high socks, and make sure your party has a hardwood floor somewhere that you can slide around on all night.

16. The Brawny Man With just a flannel shirt and a roll of paper towels, you get to be your hidden fantasy for the night: a big, burly lumberjack.

17. Baby Yoda Pay homage to The Child from The Mandalorian by wearing a light brown or olive green jacket or bathrobe, putting your hair up into two buns, and buying a headband with Yoda’s ears online.

18. Wednesday Adams Wearing a collared dress or shirt will definitely inspire those Wednesday Addams vibes, but really, the only things you need here are a set of braids, a black outfit of any kind, and a tight-lipped smile.

19. Breaking Bad There are a few different ways to go about a Breaking Bad costume. You can also wear a pair of tighty-whities and a ripped button-down, à la Walter White in the desert.