You can never go wrong with dressing up like a devil for Halloween. The figure from the dark side is the perfect costume for the spookiest night of the year, and donning the iconic all-red ensemble will help you seamlessly blend in with all the ghosts, goblins, and ghouls that are out to play and collect treats. However, if you’re going to trade your angel wings for a pair of horns, you need to scope out captions for devil costumes first so you can raise a little bit of hell on social media.

While you don’t necessarily need to stage an entire photo shoot in your living room, posting a picture on Instagram or a montage on TikTok will show your followers that you’re participating in the holiday while also showing off your costume. It also gives you the opportunity to get creative and pose with all-red props like a cherry lollipop, a tube of lipstick, or a bunch of roses. Once you’re dressed, you can take a lit selfie in your bathroom, stand in front of a red backdrop, or dance while your besties toss red streamers in the air and snap photos on your phone. ‘Cause if you don’t get a photo, did it even really happen?

The possibilities are endless, but don’t forget to ring in the spooky holiday by putting this year’s Halloween costume on display via social media. One of these devil costume captions will surely spice up your newest post and fit with your quick trip to the dark side.

"Catch me on the dark side." "There's a little bit of devil in her angel eyes." — Love and Theft, "Angel Eyes" "Hey, little devil." — Neil Sedaka, "Little Devil" "She was an angel that made even the devil want to get to heaven." — A.J. Lawless "Clever as the devil." "Every angel has its devil side." "They aren't horns. They are halo supporters, duh!" “When you’re a devil, everything about your outfit is fire.” "Just an angel in disguise." "Good women can be wild too." — r.h. Sin "Welcome to the dark side. I’ll be your tour guide." "We were born with fire and gold in our eyes." — Bea Miller, "Fire N Gold" "She lit a fire." — Lord Huron, "She Lit A Fire" "All my flowers grew back as thorns." — Taylor Swift, "Call It What You Want" "Something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare, Macbeth "Ditching all that hocus pocus to be a devil." "Always match your shoes to your horns." "Well, aren't you a handsome devil?" "Eat, drink, and be a devil." "Red is totally my color." "I am 99% angel, but oh, that 1%..." "Stay tuned for my villain origin story." "Angel by day. Devil by night." "Has anyone seen my horns?" "The dark side has tricks and treats." "Being a devil is nice, and still comes with pumpkin spice." "What a haunt mess." "Traded my wings for a pair of horns this Halloween." “Off to the dark side we go.” “Do these horns make me look like the devil?” “Be the angel to my devil.” “Speak of the devil…” “Where are my other devils at?” “CEO of the dark side.” “This devil ‘fit is fire.” “Big devil energy.” “Raising a little bit of hell over here.” “Angel wings are so last season.” “Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes.” — Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer” “Straight *fire emoji**fire emoji**fire emoji*.”