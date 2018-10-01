If you had to choose the most quotable movie of all time, there's no denying it would be Mean Girls. All the prayer-hand emojis go out to Tina Fey for writing an iconic film that has slayed ever since it was released back in 2004. While Gretchen Wieners is still trying to make "fetch" happen, you and your besties have no problems staying "grool" together. With Oct. 3, aka the day of Cady’s infamous interaction with Aaron Samuels, coming up, you'll want to use some of the best Mean Girls quotes for Instagram to accompany your memes and OOTD posts.

Although Oct. 3 falls on a Friday instead of a Wednesday this year, you still have to get decked out in pink from head to toe while sharing plenty of “It’s Oct. 30” memes online. So, get yourself a pink outfit selfie to post to the 'Gram, and caption it with one of the Plastics' infamous lines. Whether you're Team "Fetch" or "It's Not Going To Happen," you and your crew definitely need to celebrate by having a besties' night in to watch the movie.

It's true that the limit does not exist, and that also applies to the best Mean Girls quotes you love. I've rounded up the best of the best with these 33 Mean Girls lines you can use as your Instagram caption for a squad pic or whenever you're feeling salty AF.

Paramount Pictures

"I'm sorry that people are so jealous of me. But I can't help it that I'm popular." — Gretchen Wieners "You go, Glen Coco!" — Damian "That is so fetch!" — Gretchen Wieners "It's October 3." — Cady Heron "But you're, like, really pretty. So you agree? You think you're really pretty?" — Regina George "You wanna do something fun? Wanna go to Taco Bell?" — Karen Smith "So you have your cousins, and then you have your first cousins, and then you have your second cousins..." — Karen Smith "You can't sit with us!" — Gretchen Wieners "Stop trying to make 'fetch' happen. It's not going to happen!" — Regina George "It's like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can always tell when it's going to rain." — Karen Smith "Four for you, Glen Coco." — Damian "There's a 30% chance that it's already raining." — Karen Smith "On Wednesdays we wear pink!" — Karen Smith "It's not my fault you're, like, in love with me or something!" — Cady Heron "I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom!" — Mrs. George "Why should Caesar get to stomp around like a giant, while the rest of us try not to get smushed under his big feet? What's so great about Caesar? Brutus is just as cute as Caesar. Brutus is just as smart as Caesar. People totally like Brutus just as much as they like Caesar." — "Get in loser, we're going shopping." — Regina George "That's why her hair is so big. It's full of secrets." — Damian "I can't go out tonight *fake coughs*. I'm sick." — Karen Smith "I'm a mouse, duh!" — Karen Smith "She doesn't even go here!" — Damian "Oh my God, Danny DeVito, I love your work!" — Damian "Grool." — Cady Heron "I want my pink shirt back!" — Damian "Is butter a carb?" — Regina George "Your mom's chest hair!" — Janis Ian "I wish we could all get along like we used to in middle school. I wish I could bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles and everyone would eat and be happy." — Crying Girl "Oh my God, I love your skirt! Where did you get it? That is the ugliest effing skirt I've ever seen." — Regina George "The limit does not exist." — Cady Heron "Your face smells like peppermint!" — Aaron Samuels "Yo, yo, yo. All you sucka MCs ain't got nothing on me." — Kevin G "Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by Regina George." — Ms. Norbury "There are two kinds of evil people in this world. Those who do evil stuff and those who see evil stuff being done and don’t try to stop it." — Janis Ian