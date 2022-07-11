Never underestimate the power of pink. Or Barbie. Though seasonal fashion trends are generally able to be predicted months prior, trend whisperers were definitely not prepared for summer 2022 fashion to be taken over by Barbiecore. With the buzz of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie Barbie — starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — Barbie pink is having a major moment among celebrities and us regular folx alike. If you plan to post your hot pink style moments on the ‘Gram, then I’ve got a selection of pink- and Barbiecore-inspired quotes perfect for accessorizing with your captions.

Whether you’re taking pics inside a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse this summer, outside the Barbie truck tour in Malibu Barbie merch, or are simply rocking hot pink or other neon colors that’ll take your followers back to the ‘80s, there’s a caption for your Barbiecore ‘fit pic. You can take a cue from Hailey Bieber’s stylist Karla Welch, who captioned a pic of the model in a pink mini dress: “Paging the Barbie movie.” Or make it a bit more of a nod to the color itself, like Florence Pugh did. “Pink memory lane was a blast,” she captioned a snap of herself in a see-through Valentino gown.

You can also set up your outfit photo shoot as if you’re your own life-size Barbie doll, whether you’re rollerskating by the beach, posing in your “Dreamhouse,” or performing one of the 200 careers Barbie’s had over the years, from astronaut to registered nurse. When you post your “think pink” ‘fit pic, pair it with a fun Barbiecore Instagram caption or quote, and be sure to put your own twist on Barbie’s signature color this summer.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images