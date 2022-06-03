For Barbie’s 60th birthday in 2019, Mattel celebrated by sending out a Barbie Totally Throwback Tour Truck across the U.S. to give fans the opportunity to shop some exclusive Barbie-themed merch. It was such a hit that the Barbie Truck Tour is back in 2022. However, this time around, Barbie’s got Malibu on her mind. Inspired by the ever-popular Malibu Barbie, Barbie’s truck is filled with retro-inspired merch that you’ll definitely want to add to your collection.

The Barbie Truck Tour, which began in April, will be traveling coast to coast and making stops in major cities like Boston, Chicago, and Houston along the way. The tour’s final stop will be in October, so the Barbie Truck Tour will be traveling all summer long and through the fall. Similar to the first Barbie tour, fans at each of the stops will have the chance to purchase some Barbie merch that includes cute apparel and throwback accessories. There’s even a burlap tote bag, water bottle, and bucket hat that’ll have you as prepared for the summer season as Malibu Barbie herself. These nostalgic and adorable items are only available from the truck tour, so you don’t want to miss your chance to buy some limited edition Barbie merch.

Where Is The Barbie Truck Tour Going?

If you’re looking to add some Barbie pink to your closet, you’ll want to first make sure the Barbie Truck Tour is coming to a city near year. Over the next five months, the tour will be stopping in 18 different cities so there’s a good chance the truck will find it’s way to you. Here are all the scheduled stops right now:

June 4 — Edison, NJ

June 11 — Paramus, NJ

June 18 — Staten Island, NY

June 25 — Boston, MA

July 6 - July 8 — Chicago, IL

July 9 — Grand Rapids, MI

July 16 — Detroit, MI

July 23 — Cleveland, OH

Aug. 6 — Columbus, OH

Aug. 13 — Cincinnati, OH

Aug. 20 — Chicago, IL

Aug. 27 — Milwaukee, WI

Sept. 10 — St. Louis, MO

Sept. 17 — Arlington, TX

Sept. 24 — Fort Worth, TX

Oct. 1 — Houston, TX

Oct. 8 — San Antonio, TX

Oct. 15 — Albuquerque, NM

Oct. 22 — Tucson, AZ

Each stop has its own Facebook event, which includes the location of where the truck will be parked and the hours that the truck will be open.

What’s For Sale At The Barbie Truck?

Whether you’re looking for a new cozy hoodie or just some Barbie patches to decorate your fave denim jacket, the Barbie Truck Tour has something for you. While the official website only says that they’ll have “waves of fashion,” “sunny accessories,” and “SoCal-style,” the Barbie Truck Tour Facebook is sharing pics of all the exclusive merch you can expect to see.

For anyone who can’t function without their first cup of coffee in the morning, you may want to get a ‘70s-inspired Malibu Tour mug for your at-home brews. If you’re someone who’s excited that the ‘90s are back in fashion, you’ll love the pink tie-dye Malibu Tour bucket hat for sale as well. The Malibu Tour thermal bottle will definitely come in handy as the weather starts to heat up outside, and you can take it on all your adventures this summer. There’s even a Malibu Tour necklace that you can get for your Barbie-loving bestie.

Everything is super cute, but if you’re a little bummed that the Barbie Tour Truck isn’t coming near you, no need to worry. You can still shop the OG Barbie merch from the first truck tour online. So, if you missed out on getting a throwback vinyl fanny pack or Barbie cassette wallet, now is your chance. All products are on sale as well, so it’s truly a win-win.

Whether you’re planning to stop by the new Malibu Barbie Truck Tour or just shop some of the older merch online, you’ll be “a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world” in no time.