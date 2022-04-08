Lindsay Lohan Initially Wanted To Play This Beloved Mean Girls Character

While Lindsay Lohan is known for so many iconic characters, her most celebrated role might be Cady Heron in Mean Girls. The 2004 film gave us so many iconic lines and memorable characters that it actually made “fetch” happen; however, Lohan wasn’t always sure she was the right actress to play the bubbly, impressionable Cady.

In an April 7 interview with Vogue, the actor revealed she initially wanted to play another member of The Plastics, and it’s a character I definitely wouldn’t didn’t expect. While reflecting on some of her biggest fashion moments, the 35-year-old discussed a two-tone body-con dress she wore in Mean Girls. This spurred Lohan to say that not many people know she initially had her eyes set on a different character in the film.

“I wanted to play Regina [George],” Lohan said in the video. “Because I had just come off of Freaky Friday, and I really wanted to play a pretty, normal girl now and I wanted to have a different kind of role than just the damaged teenager again.”

However, Mean Girls writer Tina Fey and director Mark Waters convinced Lohan she was perfect for Cady. “They were like, ‘No, no no, you’re the lovable one. You have to play Cady,’” she said.

I think they were right. While Lohan would’ve made a great Regina based on her talent alone, the actor that did play the lead Plastic, Rachel McAdams, delivered a once-in-a-lifetime performance.

The casting of Mean Girls wasn’t the only story Lohan shared with Vogue. She also said the early 2000s marked an experimental moment for her fashion sense. In 2003, Lohan starred in Freaky Friday and played a teen in a pop-punk band. She told Vogue she wanted to be “the rocker chick” at the time, comparing her style to Avril Lavigne.

When Mean Girls came around the next year, it epitomized classic Y2K fashion and Lohan found herself embracing a new fashion era. “I remember doing the fittings for Mean Girls, and I would get really excited to wear the skirts and kind of dress more girly,” she said.

Still, Lohan didn’t lose her rocker sensibilities. Later in 2004, she released her (underrated) debut album, Speak, which finds her embracing pop-punk.

While it’s nice to hear Lohan reflect on her most famous roles, it’s even better to know she has new projects on the horizon. I recommend checking out her upcoming dating competition series Lovestruck High. The show, which will feature Lohan as its narrator, will begin streaming on Prime Video on May 18. She’s also working on a Netflix holiday film to be released later this year. Even better, she’s starring alongside Glee alum Chord Overstreet.

It’s clear the Lohanissance is upon us, and I couldn’t be happier.