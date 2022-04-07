Love finds you when you least expect it, and Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s engagement is proof. In February, Avril released her breakup album Love Sux, and one month later, she was engaged to Mod Sun — yes, an actual Sk8er Boi. (Back in 2019, Mod Sun opened up about how he “used to skate everyday as a kid,” and now he is literally a “skater boy rockin' up MTV.”) The couple met back in December 2020 when they worked together on his song “Flames,” and by February 2021, he had her name tattooed on his neck. The Parisian proposal, complete with a heart-shaped diamond engagement ring, makes one thing clear: Avril finally found her happy ending.

Sharing the exciting update with People on April 7, Avril explained, “It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.” So sweet!

Though she said the proposal was a surprise, she’s known that he was the one for some time. “I knew we had a very strong, unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately,” she told the outlet.

And Avril wasn’t the only one feeling the love. Sharing photos of the proposal on Instagram, Mod Sun wrote a mini poem about the romantic occasion and their first meeting:

The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said “will you marry me?” + she said “yes”

Instagram/@avrillavigne

The diamond ring also held a special meaning for the duo. “It has the words 'Hi Icon' engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside,” Avril explained to People.

Though their romance is well underway now (obviously), Avril wasn’t looking for love when they first met. In a February interview about her album, she opened up to People about the start of her romance with her then-boyfriend.

“I was getting out of a big relationship, and for the first time in my life, I thought I should probably be single. I got together with [Mod Sun] to write a song. We just clicked. I was like, 'Should you be doing this?'“ She explained, adding, “It was fun and exciting, and I decided, 'F*ck it. Life's short.' I'm a Libra. I love love.”

Here’s to the happy couple and their future Mr. and Mrs. skateboards.