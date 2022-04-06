Lindsay Lohan Is The New Lady Whistledown In This U.K. Dating Show

When it comes to love stories, nothing is more dramatic than a high school crush. From passing notes in class to awkward school dances, high school can be a total minefield when it comes to dating, and viewers will get to re-experience those euphoric highs and cringey lows in Amazon Prime’s new dating competition series Lovestruck High. And to make the show even more iconic, the queen of teen romcoms herself Lindsay Lohan will be on board to oversee all the horny high school hijinks. Here’s when Lovestruck High will kick off its inaugural semester, and all the other details about the release date, cast, and trailer fans should know.

The premise of Lovestruck High is all about reliving those awkward teenage crushes to find a perfect match. The U.K.-based series will introduce 15 single people into a high school environment, where they’ll date their classmates in hope of finding “the one.” But dating won’t be the only thing on their minds — the finale will also crown “Prom Royalty,” which comes with a $100,000 grand prize, per Metro.

Overseeing it all is Lohan, who is lending her voice to the dating competition as its narrator. Given the U.K. setting and all the scandal that’s bound to erupt, Lohan’s voiceover role sounds like a modernized version of Bridgerton’s romance-obsessed gossipmonger Lady Whistledown. Of course, Lohan is no stranger to dramatizing high school dating life — throughout the mid-2000s, she was the queen of the teen romcom genre, starring in hits like Freaky Friday, Mean Girls, and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Class is about to be in session, because Lovestruck High is opening its doors to its first students very soon.

Lovestruck High Release Date

Amazon Prime Video confirmed Lohan’s involvement by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the actor in a recording studio on Tuesday, April 5. The Instagram caption confirmed the series will premiere on May 18.

Lovestruck High Cast

The show’s cast has yet to be revealed, but Prime Video did confirm there will be 15 contestants competing for love and money in the debut season.

Lovestruck High Trailer

The Lovestruck High shared a first peek at the series in a short Instagram clip. The brief video showed off the towering academy where the show is set, and teased Lohan’s voiceover role.

Find out who gets asked to prom when Lovestruck High premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 18.