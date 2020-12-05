13 The Mandalorian Gift Ideas That Aren't Just Baby Yoda Dolls

When The Mandalorian arrived on Disney+ on Nov. 12, 2019, it marked the beginning of a new merchandising era. Star Wars has always been synonymous with tie-ins, whether they be toys, costumes, or T-shirts. Unfortunately, there was one small problem: The existence of Baby Yoda had to stay under wraps until the show launched, meaning there was no official merch available to buy in time for Christmas. Luckily, this has been well rectified, and it feels like Baby Yoda dolls are everywhere. But what else can you buy for the holidays other than dolls? Luckily, there are plenty of The Mandalorian gifts for fans that are a perfect cross-section of thinking outside the Baby Yoda plushie box.
Even though Baby Yoda (or The Child, or Grogu, as he's now known on the show) has dominated the fandom since the show's arrival, The Mandalorian is practically custom-designed for a wide range of merchandising. Mando cuts an iconic figure; by never taking off his helmet, there is an easy and instantly recognizable silhouette to the character. Then there are the catchphrases. From Mando's "This Is The Way" to Kuill's Season 1 catchphrase "I Have Spoken," this series has slogans galore that work perfectly on t-shirts and coffee mugs. Finally, by bringing back Star Wars: The Clone Wars characters like Ahsoka Tano, items already bearing her name are relevant again.
Here are several stellar ideas for the holiday season.
The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Disney+. Season 3 is expected in 2022.