These Fifty Shades Sex Scenes Are So Hot, They'll Fog Your Screen

The Fifty Shades of Grey series is controversial for many, many reasons. But regardless of whether you love it, hate it, or simply don't understand why it's still such a big deal, there's no denying its power. The trilogy has inspired many people not only to explore their sex lives more deeply, but also to get their feet wet in the massively expansive world of kink and BDSM. And while it's clear Fifty Shades is a not-so-realistic take on actual BDSM relationships, that hasn't stopped people from using videos of the franchise's hottest moments as inspo for their own experiences. But there are a lot of hot Fifty Shades sex scenes to choose from, especially if you consider all three movies. That's where this list comes in.

Based on E. L. James’ series of novels of the same name (which, in turn, was based on James’ Twilight fan-fiction), the Fifty Shades film trilogy generally received bad reviews. However, it was wildly successful among viewers. Fans flocked to theaters to watch Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) get hot and heavy on the big screen. The first film in the franchise, Fifty Shades of Grey, swept the world in 2015 with its shockingly erotic scenes and killer soundtrack (raise your hand if you forgot Ellie Goulding's "Love Me Like You Do" was made specifically for the film). The two follow-up films, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, were released in 2017 and 2018, respectively, to similar fanfare. Even years after the final film premiered, Fifty Shades is still one of the buzziest movies about sex ever made, and there are certain scenes that stand out above the rest.

With three movies full of BDSM, kinks, and very good-looking actors, it’s tough to narrow down which moments from the Fifty Shades franchise are truly the hottest, but these five scenes make pretty damn good cases for themselves.

(Warning: This story contains sexual content from the Fifty Shades series.)

1. The Elevator Scene — Fifty Shades Of Grey

Even before Anastasia and Christian actually hook up, there’s palpable chemistry between the two of them. And although Christian says he won’t touch her until he has her “written consent,” he gives that up as soon as they’re alone in an elevator together. “F*ck the paperwork,” he says before a steamy makeout. Though they’re interrupted before things can get too R-rated, this scene is a sign of the heat to come.

2. The Red Room Scene — Fifty Shades of Grey

While this isn't the first time Anastasia and Christian hook up, this is the first time they do the deed in Christian's iconic red room, where he keeps all his kinkiest toys. It's the moment Anastasia begins to learn exactly what Christian is into, and her mix of caution and curiosity is titillating to watch. And of course, who could forget that slowed-down, sultry "Crazy In Love" rendition sung by Beyoncé that’s playing over the scene? The whole thing is so steamy, it was honestly kind of uncomfortable to watch, but in an I-can't-look-away sort of way.

3. The Ice Cube Scene — Fifty Shades Of Grey

I swear, that ice cube needed to be added to the credits as a character because it got So. Much. Damn. Screentime. But TBH, I wasn't mad about it. If you haven't experienced sex involving ice cubes, you honestly may not be missing much — some people might find the cubes shockingly cold or they may get annoyed by the drips caused when the ice melts. However, if you're into temperature play and enjoy shivering sensations, then this scene from Fifty Shades of Grey will definitely pique your interest. Even if you're not, it can still be very fun to watch.

4. The Childhood Bedroom Scene — Fifty Shades Darker

For many, there’s something incredibly taboo about getting it on in the place you grew up, so it’s only natural Fifty Shades would include it in its smorgasbord of off-limits topics. Christian and Anastasia’s sexcapade in Christian's childhood room, in my opinion, is genuinely one of the kinkiest things that happens in the entire trilogy. And not to mention: What a surreal moment it must be to remove Ben Wa balls from your partner after you just blew a ton of money at a masquerade auction. Relatable? Not quite. Entertaining? Totally.

5. The Pool Table Scene — Fifty Shades Darker

After Christian makes Anastasia wait for ~pleasure~ so he can take a phone call, she decides to get her revenge by returning the favor. As they play pool together next to a roaring fireplace, the sexual tension starts to build again until there’s no more pretense of “waiting.” Apparently, pool is a very sexy game.

6. The Spreader Bar Scene — Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades introduced viewers to a variety of new and interesting sex toys, but one of the most intriguing of them all has to be the spreader bar. Popular in the BDSM community, a spreader bar is basically an adjustable rod that attaches to a user’s ankles to keep their legs open. While the way Christian flipped Anastasia around with that bar definitely made me laugh the first time I saw this scene, there is something totally hot about BDSM props that break away from the usual whips and ropes. For many, this scene is an eye-opener to the possibilities of sex toys.

7. Another Elevator Scene — Fifty Shades Darker

If you thought the elevator scene in the first movie was hot, you might need a little emotional preparation before watching this one. From Anastasia teasing Christian at dinner to him taking matters into his own hands (literally) on a crowded elevator, this clip is guaranteed to leave an impression.

8. The Honeymoon Scene — Fifty Shades Freed

The third installment of the Fifty Shades series kept the couple’s actual nuptials brief and it cut straight to the sexy honeymoon stuff. True to the push-pull dynamic between Ana and Christian, the latter gets quite dominant with the former after she decided to go topless at a nude beach in France. As “punishment” for defying his command to not take off her bikini top, Christian later slaps a pair for handcuffs onto Ana, and for her part, Ana seems super into it. This scene stands to remind viewers that even though the couple is married now, they’re still very much DTF in their very kinky ways.

9. The Ice Cream Scene — Fifty Shades Freed

Romance writers and directors, take note: A steamy kitchen sex scene is always a good idea. Who knew that ice cream could be so hot? Food play may not be for everyone, but Christian and Anastasia certainly make it look like it’s worth a try.

10. The Car Sex Scene — Fifty Shades Freed

Mindblowing sex doesn’t always require a dungeon-like red room. Sometimes, you just need a little bit of adrenaline and a parked car. Not to mention, it’s a rare moment of Anastasia acting like the more dominant of the pair, and mixing things up is always a good idea.

The Fifty Shades trilogy is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and more.