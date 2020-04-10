Admit it: It's easy to get so lost watching TikTok videos that you spend hours endlessly scrolling without even realizing it. The app is filled with so much interesting content, but the best part is TikTok caters to niche audiences, like dedicated K-Pop fans. There's an endless amount of K-Pop videos on the platform created by fans of the genre, as well as by the K-Pop idols themselves. If you're a huge fan, here are 13 K-Pop TikTok accounts you need to follow.

It's no secret anything involving K-Pop goes viral. Besides racking up an impressive number of views on YouTube due to their impeccably choreographed music videos, K-Pop groups find success on other social media platforms as well, thanks to their passionate fan bases. K-Pop fans never rest when it comes to promoting their faves on social media, and TikTok is no exception. On the platform, you'll find millions of viral videos of fans recreating the most iconic K-Pop dances (and it's no surprise they went viral, because they learned from the best).

To celebrate the global success of K-Pop, take a look at these 13 awesome K-Pop TikTok accounts below.

1. BTS

BTS are the kings when it comes to going viral online. In fact, when BTS debuted their TikTok channel in September 2019, it only took them three hours and 31 minutes to gain one million followers. Following the group on TikTok is a must for any member of the BTS ARMY.

2. Tomorrow X Together

TXT singing along to their hit single "Cat & Dog" with adorable cat and dog filters should be enough to convince you to follow them on TikTok.

3. BLACKPINK

Apart from giving fans updates on all the group's latest projects, BLACKPINK's TikTok is where fans can find the group's impressive dance videos, including the one below, which has over 6 million likes.

4. Jackson Wang

From getting a wax figure capturing Wang's likeness and meeting up with Late Late Show host James Corden, to releasing his first solo album, Mirrors, fans will never miss a single Wang update by following him on the platform.

5. MONSTA X

If you're looking for a pick-me-up, you need to follow Monsta X because they never fail to give Monbebes cute videos of themselves having fun while traveling around the world.

6. MAMAMOO

Whether they're wishing fans a "Merry Christmas" or simply saying, "Hello," Mamamoo is always thinking of their fans on TikTok.

7. EVERGLOW

The EVERGLOW members are truly slaying on TikTok with their fun videos using cute filters, hilarious sound effects, and the most famous songs known worldwide.

8. Stray Kids

Stray Kids' energetic TikToks will make you want to get up and dance along with them.

9. NU'EST

NU'EST just joined TikTok in December 2019, so make sure to follow them to see more of what they have to offer.

10. HyunA

HyunA's sweet personality shines through in all her videos, so that should be more than enough reason to follow her.

11. Kim Jae-Hwan

If you're a Wanna One fan, you need to follow Jae-Hwan on TikTok. He doesn't have many videos up yet, but the ones he's shared so far are definitely worth watching.

12. LOONA

There's a reason why you see the words "Stan Loona" everywhere online. Their fans love the group so much due to the beautiful messages in their music, and their TikTok videos are equally as bright. Made up of 12 members, there will never be a shortage of videos on Loona's TikTok.

13. TWICE

Finally, TWICE has joined the TikTok scene. You can find different types of content on their channel, like the members trying out wacky filters, as well as snippets of their variety show Time to Twice.

Since so many celebs have joined TikTok, it will only be a matter of time before fans see all their fave K-Pop idols on the platform.