12 Top 2018 Celebrity Crushes, Ranked By How Much I Love Them

My favorite thing about 2018 was that I fell in love... with like 12 people. The thing about loving celebrities is that there's no limit to how many peoplel you can really appreciate. And my top 2018 celebrity crushes , really did their best this year in so many ways. They all managed to steal my heart with their ability to keep it real, albums, acting abilities, or all of the above. I wanted to round up the cuties that got me through this weird as heck year, and so the following heartthrobs deserve, like, 12 rounds of applause (each).

These celeb crushes are swoon-worthy for so many reasons. They either put out some incredible creative work or kept it real when things got weird in 2018 (which was pretty dang often). Whether they started an entire hashtag like #20Gayteen like Hayley Kiyoko did or were a light of guidance for people going through breakups everywhere like Ariana Grande, my 2018 crushes really showed up and showed out. William Jackson Harper and D'Arcy Carden made my life so much better with their acting in The Good Place, and Samin Nosrat taught me so much about how to appreciate and understand cooking. Danielle MacDonald stole the show when she starred in the Netflix's Dumplin'. And I can't forget to mention that Jeff Goldblum continues to age like fine wine, and for that, I am extremely thankful.

Check out the following amazing celebs that made 2018, the world, and my life a heck of a lot better just by being their fabulous selves.

1 Hayley Kiyoko Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hayley Kiyoko single-handedly got me through this spring with her amazing album Expectations that released early this year. I should also mention that her music "What I Need" video with another one of my crushes, Kehlani, has been on repeat, like, all year.

2 Ariana Grande Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images What can I say? Even though Ariana Grande had a really awful year, she really lead by example when it comes to persevering in the face of tragedy and hardship. She also expressed herself so honestly in her work throughout the year. Not only was her album Sweetener literally amazing but her single "thank u next" seemed to unite almost everyone who ever gone through a breakup. She really gave me so much reassurance that I will get through the tough stuff I've been going through and that it could make me love myself even more.

3 Noah Centineo Giphy OK... If I said I wasn't regularly watching To All The Boys I Loved Before mainly to see Centineo's swoon-worthy performance as Peter Kavinsky... well, I would totally be lying.

4 Janelle Monáe Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Does this crush even require an explanation? Janelle Monáe stunned the world this year in so many ways. I was floored by her new album Dirty Computer, and my heart indeed soared when I saw her perform at Bustle's Rule Breakers festival this fall.

5 William Jackson Harper Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images TBH, William Jackson Harper's performance as Chidi in The Good Place is truly what made me consider dating men again. Though most men don't even come close to Harper's charm when he plays Chidi, I guess I'll just keep marathoning The Good Place for now.

6 D'Arcy Carden Giphy The most recent episode of The Good Place featured Janet kissing, well, Janet. In order not to spoil anything I won't say anymore butI will say it was pretty amazing. TBH, D'Arcy Carden is someone I didn't know about until 2018 so at least this year has made my life better in one way.

7 Kehlani Giphy Kehlani is truly so crushable. Like... have you seen her? have you listened to her music? Her single "Honey" made my bisexual heart literally sing earlier this year. I'm honestly a fan of whatever she does and it's worth repeating that I loved her video with Hayley Kiyoko.

8 Danielle MacDonald Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Danielle MacDonald did an amazing job in Netflix's Dumplin' that debuted this December. I really can't think of a better film to wrap up my year of crushes, and MacDonald truly stole the show.

9 Samin Nosrat Giphy If you haven't seen Salt Fat Acid Heat on Netflix, I suggest you do so... like today. If you love learning about food and also eating, Nosrat takes you on a beautifully cinematic journey through her knowledge and experience of cooking good food. And honestly, it doesn't hurt that I majorly crushed on her throughout the whole series.

10 Did I mention Noah Centineo, lol Giphy Just making sure this was clear. And just FYI, in case you're reading this Noah — I'm definitely single.

11 Kim Petras Giphy Kim Petras is another amazing musician that I discovered this year, and I am truly obsessed. All of her music videos are full of bright colors, and her music is definitely something to dance to.

12 Troye Sivan Giphy Troye Sivan is arguably the internet's sweetest sweetheart. His appearance in Grande's "Thank u next" video made my fangirl heart race. Sivan released an album this year entitled Bloom, and I really can't stop listening to it.

13 Billie Eilish Giphy Billie Eilish is by far one of my favorite musicians of 2018. When it comes to music to listen to when you're heart is hurting, Eilish is a perfect choice. She totally helped me through my breakups this year, and her style is seriously amazing.