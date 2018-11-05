Cuffing season is in full swing, and what a magical time of year it really is. If you've been wanting to ask your crush to come over for some cozy Netflix-and-chilling, you should definitely hit them up! It's a great time to do so, not only because the days are getting shorter and there's more night time to sit back and watch a good show with a crush, but also because there are some pretty fantastic fall 2018 TV shows on Netflix right now. Their new shows range from a fascinating travel-based cooking series, to a psychological thriller starring the cast of Superbad, and so much more.

Cuffing season is a great time to bring back a classic Netflix-and-chill date night because as the weather gets colder, you have an excuse to cuddle up with your crush. Plus, it can be a great way to save money if you make food together and settle in to watch something at home. Starting a new TV show together is also a great idea because you have an excuse to ask your crush to hang out again. Once you start a show together, you're kind of in an unspoken bond — what kind of monster watches a show without their partner in crime? OK, maybe the stakes aren't that high, but it's worth a try.

And, since they're on Netflix, if you get distracted doing, uh, other things with your crush, you can always catch back up on what you missed later.

'Maniac' Giphy If you or your crush were ever fans of Superbad, you should check out Netflix's new original series Maniac. Superbad's Emma Stone and Jonah Hill take on very different roles in this abstract, nail-biting series about subjects that volunteer to test a pharmaceutical company's new psychiatric drug. The two of them have some amazing chemistry in the show that is sure to keep to you on the edge of your seat throughout the hella abstract plot. It can be a little scary at times, which is a great reason to sit extra close to your crush.

'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Netflix This highly anticipated reboot has everything you could ask for from a cuffing season show. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set in the fall with an extra spooky plot about Sabrina's coming of age as a witch, while also juggling the life of a normal teenage girl in high school. If you or your crush are a fan of the supernatural, you'll love this show. The best part of the show is honestly the swoon-worthy chemistry of Harvey and Sabrina. Their loving chemistry on screen will likely have you feeling it in real life.

'The Haunting of Hill House' Giphy The Haunting of Hill House is the horror hit of the season that everyone seems to be talking about it. It is super scary. It tells the tale of a family haunted by their past, and the house they grew up in. Since it's so spooky, you can ask your date to watch it with you, because you don't think you could handle watching it on your own. Who can blame you for needing a hand to hold? Your crush will probably be happy to volunteer as tribute.

'Dancing Queen' Netflix If you and your crush don't enjoy scary shows, there's still a ton of options out there! Alyssa Edwards's Dancing Queen is a perfect choice for fans of reality TV, Dance Moms, or just really good drama. If either of you are fans of drag or RuPaul's Drag Race, look no further than this show about Justin Johnson's life as a renowned drag performer, dance company director, and more.

'Wanderlust' Netflix Netflix's sexiest fall debut, Wanderlust, is about a married couple that starts to date other people. It has The Sixth Sense and Hereditary's Toni Colette. It's an overall steamy show with narrative depth, as well. If you and bae are open or poly, this could be a perfect pick.