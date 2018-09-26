October is the month where it starts to feel acceptable to stay in more nights per week, consume every pumpkin spice offering imaginable, and watch more scary movies and TV shows. Thankfully, Netflix is here to help with that last part (you're on your own for that pumpkin spice thing), because its upcoming lineup is seriously packed to the brim with chilling titles. What's coming to Netflix in October? The list has everything you need to satisfy your entertainment cravings during the spookiest month of the year. And then some.

As far as horror movies go, Netflix is providing viewers with the ultimate fright fest. Yes — The Shining will be available on the streaming giant as of Oct. 1, so start stocking up on nightlights now. The Devil's Advocate, Truth or Dare, and original Netflix projects like Malevolent and The Haunting of Hill House will also be released throughout the month. The highly anticipated series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is slated to begin streaming on Oct. 26 just in time for a pre-Halloween binge.

If scary isn't your thing, there's also a few comedy faves to devour. Get ready for Rex Manning Day to commence on Oct. 1 when Empire Records hits Netflix. Billy Madison, She's Out of My League, Pee-wee's Big Adventure , and Zack and Miri Make a Porno all arrive on the first of the month as well.

Netflix on YouTube

Check out a list of the full titles below:

Available Oct. 1

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony

Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She's Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil's Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Available Oct. 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times (Netflix Original)

MeatEater: Season 7 (Netflix Original)

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Available Oct. 3

Truth or Dare

Available Oct. 4

Creeped Out

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Available Oct. 5

Big Mouth: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dancing Queen (Netflix Original)

Élite (Netflix Original)

Empire Games (Netflix Original)

Little Things: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Malevolent (Netflix Film)

Private Life (Netflix Film)

Super Monsters Save Halloween (Netflix Film)

Super Monsters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Rise of Phoenixes (Netflix Original, streaming every Friday)

YG Future Strategy Office (Netflix Original)

Available Oct. 6

Little Things: Season 1

Available Oct. 8

Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond (Netflix Original)

Available Oct. 9

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Available Oct. 10

22 July (Netflix Film)

Pacto de Sangue (Netflix Original)

Available Oct. 11

Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix Original)

Schitt's Creek: Season 4

Available Oct. 12

Apostle (Netflix Film)

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (Netflix Film)

Feminists: What Were They Thinking? (Netflix Original)

FightWorld (Netflix Original)

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff (Netflix Original)

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix Original)

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix Original)

The Kindergarten Teacher (Netflix Film)

Available Oct. 15

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments (Netflix Original)

Available Oct. 16

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up (Netflix Original)

Available Oct. 19

Accidentally in Love (Netflix Original)

Ask the Doctor (Netflix Original)

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series (Netflix Original)

Derren Brown: Sacrifice (Netflix Original)

Distrito Salvaje (Netflix Original)

Gnome Alone (Netflix Film)

Haunted (Netflix Original)

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Illang: The Wolf Brigade (Netflix Film)

Larva Island (Netflix Original)

Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Night Comes For Us (Netflix Film)

Wanderlust (Netflix Original)

Available Oct. 21

Robozuna (Netflix Original)

Available Oct. 23

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH (Netflix Original)

Available Oct. 24

Bodyguard (Netflix Original)

Available Oct. 25

Great News: Season 2

Available Oct. 26

Been So Long (Netflix Film)

Castlevania: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix Original)

Netflix on YouTube

Dovlatov (Netflix Film)

Jefe (Netflix Film)

Shirkers (Netflix Original)

Terrorism Close Calls (Netflix Original)

Available Oct. 27

Girl From Nowhere (Netflix Original)

Available Oct. 28

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix Original, streaming every Sunday)

Available Oct. 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory (Netflix Original)

The Degenerates (Netflix Original)

Available Oct. 31

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

GUN CITY (Netflix Film)