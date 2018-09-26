What's Coming To Netflix In October? It's Time To Get Your Netflix & Halloween Chills On
October is the month where it starts to feel acceptable to stay in more nights per week, consume every pumpkin spice offering imaginable, and watch more scary movies and TV shows. Thankfully, Netflix is here to help with that last part (you're on your own for that pumpkin spice thing), because its upcoming lineup is seriously packed to the brim with chilling titles. What's coming to Netflix in October? The list has everything you need to satisfy your entertainment cravings during the spookiest month of the year. And then some.
As far as horror movies go, Netflix is providing viewers with the ultimate fright fest. Yes — The Shining will be available on the streaming giant as of Oct. 1, so start stocking up on nightlights now. The Devil's Advocate, Truth or Dare, and original Netflix projects like Malevolent and The Haunting of Hill House will also be released throughout the month. The highly anticipated series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is slated to begin streaming on Oct. 26 just in time for a pre-Halloween binge.
If scary isn't your thing, there's also a few comedy faves to devour. Get ready for Rex Manning Day to commence on Oct. 1 when Empire Records hits Netflix. Billy Madison, She's Out of My League, Pee-wee's Big Adventure , and Zack and Miri Make a Porno all arrive on the first of the month as well.
Check out a list of the full titles below:
Available Oct. 1
Angel Eyes
Anger Management
Billy Madison
Black Dynamite
Blade Blade II
Blazing Saddles
Empire Records
Gotham: Season 4
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
Must Love Dogs
My Little Pony
Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
Mystic River
New York Minute
Once Upon a Time in America
Pay It Forward
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumble in the Bronx
She's Out of My League
Sommersby
The Dead Pool
The Devil's Advocate
The Green Mile
The Lake House
The NeverEnding Story
The Shining
V for Vendetta
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Available Oct. 2
Joe Rogan: Strange Times (Netflix Original)
MeatEater: Season 7 (Netflix Original)
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Monty Python's Life of Brian
Available Oct. 3
Truth or Dare
Available Oct. 4
Creeped Out
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
Available Oct. 5
Big Mouth: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dancing Queen (Netflix Original)
Élite (Netflix Original)
Empire Games (Netflix Original)
Little Things: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Malevolent (Netflix Film)
Private Life (Netflix Film)
Super Monsters Save Halloween (Netflix Film)
Super Monsters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Rise of Phoenixes (Netflix Original, streaming every Friday)
YG Future Strategy Office (Netflix Original)
Available Oct. 6
Little Things: Season 1
Available Oct. 8
Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4
Mo Amer: The Vagabond (Netflix Original)
Available Oct. 9
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Available Oct. 10
22 July (Netflix Film)
Pacto de Sangue (Netflix Original)
Available Oct. 11
Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix Original)
Schitt's Creek: Season 4
Available Oct. 12
Apostle (Netflix Film)
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (Netflix Film)
Feminists: What Were They Thinking? (Netflix Original)
FightWorld (Netflix Original)
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff (Netflix Original)
Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix Original)
The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix Original)
The Kindergarten Teacher (Netflix Film)
Available Oct. 15
Octonauts: Season 4
The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments (Netflix Original)
Available Oct. 16
Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up (Netflix Original)
Available Oct. 19
Accidentally in Love (Netflix Original)
Ask the Doctor (Netflix Original)
Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series (Netflix Original)
Derren Brown: Sacrifice (Netflix Original)
Distrito Salvaje (Netflix Original)
Gnome Alone (Netflix Film)
Haunted (Netflix Original)
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Illang: The Wolf Brigade (Netflix Film)
Larva Island (Netflix Original)
Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Night Comes For Us (Netflix Film)
Wanderlust (Netflix Original)
Available Oct. 21
Robozuna (Netflix Original)
Available Oct. 23
ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH (Netflix Original)
Available Oct. 24
Bodyguard (Netflix Original)
Available Oct. 25
Great News: Season 2
Available Oct. 26
Been So Long (Netflix Film)
Castlevania: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix Original)
Dovlatov (Netflix Film)
Jefe (Netflix Film)
Shirkers (Netflix Original)
Terrorism Close Calls (Netflix Original)
Available Oct. 27
Girl From Nowhere (Netflix Original)
Available Oct. 28
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix Original, streaming every Sunday)
Available Oct. 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory (Netflix Original)
The Degenerates (Netflix Original)
Available Oct. 31
Goldie & Bear: Season 2
GUN CITY (Netflix Film)