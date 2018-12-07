What Your Top Spotify Song Of 2018 Says About You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Everybody has their own taste in music. Some people love to jam out to the latest pop songs in the car, while others prefer the rap albums that are taking over the charts. There are the big-time artists who are performing at the upcoming award shows, and the smaller bands that make an appearance on your playlists. Lucky for you, streaming platforms like Spotify have made it easy to curate what you listen to and pick out your favorites. The real question is, do you know what your top Spotify song of 2018 says about you? Per usual, the answer is written in the stars.

If you've been on social media lately, then you know there's been a lot of buzz around Spotify's end-of-the-year feature, Spotify Wrapped. Essentially, this is a list of your most-listened to songs throughout the past year, put together by the streaming service. Listeners can get nostalgic with a sweet reminder of the songs they were obsessed with last winter. It's honestly a very cool concept, and worth generating for yourself.

Within this playlist, though, is one song that says a ton about you and is meant for your zodiac sign. It's the track that you always have on repeat, and that your friends know you'll request in the car. Ready? *Hits play.*

Aries: "God Is A Woman" By Ariana Grande ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube Aries, you're the definition of girl power. You strive to be the best in whatever you do, and are pretty successful at it. Even when something doesn't go as planned, you find the motivation and determination to get back on your feet and try again. That's why Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman" is your song of the year. It's a power anthem for your star sign, who is comfortable being the leader of the pack and role model in this world.

Taurus: "IDGAF" By Dua Lipa Dua Lipa on YouTube Being a Taurus means that you don't do nonsense and drama. Every time it comes into your life, you move on, because — let's be honest — nobody has time for that. You see the reality behind a situation, and try to be patient with the people in your life. But sometimes, you reach a point where things get too complicated. And so, you throw up a peace sign and say, "See you later." When you're walking away from the stress, "IDGAF" by Dua Lipa is always playing in the back of your mind. This artist knows to only hang around what you deserve, and so do you.

Gemini: "Girls Like You" By Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B Maroon5VEVO on YouTube You're always taking on new roles and doing something exciting with your life, Gemini. One day, you're hanging with your besties at a cute coffee shop, and the next, you're striking up conversation with a new crew at a sporting event. Your schedule is always jam-packed. But, a social butterfly like you doesn't forget about music in all the chaos and fun. No, you've been keeping up with the radio hits like "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5. In fact, it's playing over your speakers RN.

Cancer: "Shallow" By Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper LadyGagaVEVO on YouTube There's no doubt that you're sensitive and always a little in your feels. That's just part of being a Cancer, and you've learned to love your emotional side. Throughout the year, you curate your playlists to certain feelings or situations. This year, though, you've been ditching the playlists and listening to "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper over and over again. Ever since you saw A Star Is Born, you can't get it out of your head. Can someone pass the tissues, please? Thanks!

Leo: "I Like It" By Cardi B, Bad Bunny, And J Balvin Cardi B on YouTube You are the life of the party, Leo. And so, it comes to no surprise that the song of your year has been "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin. Here's the thing: Every social gathering that you went to had this track playing in the background. Your beach bashes got a serious upgrade when it came on over the speakers, and your friends let out that excited squeal. Naturally, you stole the spotlight and showed off your best moves all over the dance floor. Keep the party going into the new year, OK?

Virgo: "Never Be The Same" By Camila Cabello CamilaCabelloVEVO on YouTube You've been taking this year by storm — landing your dream job, traveling the world, and having the best times with your friends. You haven't let a second go to waste, and it shows, because you have a huge smile on your face. You are already beginning to wonder what next year will have in store for you. Maybe you'll get into a new relationship or finally master the art of #adulting. You're excited for the beautiful changes to come, and know that life may "Never Be The Same" as it is now.

Libra: "You Make It Easy" By Jason Aldean JasonAldeanVEVO on YouTube Keeping the peace is kind of your thing, Libra. And no matter how many times you have to try, you're determined to always find the goodness in people. You jump at the chance to share stories and have a heart-to-heart over some good food. (Even if it takes you forever to pick something out on the menu.) Your jam this year has been "You Make It Easy" by Jason Aldean, because it speaks to your star sign's optimism and general love for people. Am I right?

Scorpio: "Delicate" By Taylor Swift TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube Your heart is delicate, Scorpio, mostly because you're in love with everything you have. From day one, you've been a hopeless romantic and dreamed about finding your significant other waiting for you in the rain. (It's all very The Notebook-esque.) This year, you may have been deeply in love or just doing your own thing. Either way, "Delicate" by Taylor Swift has been your anthem — reminding you to be yourself and continue being passionate about the people in your life and what you do.

Sagittarius: "Saturday Sun" By Vance Joy Vance Joy on YouTube Girl, you're the most adventurous star sign in the universe, and it shows on your social media accounts and how you choose to live your life. You don't let yourself get bogged down, and are always looking toward the sky for what's next. The universe knows, right? In fact, the universe knows everything, including that you've been listening to "Saturday Sun" by Vance Joy a lot this year. Truth is, it's keeping you curious and hopeful for the next adventure or experience in your life. It's like your wanderlust has been put into a song.

Capricorn: "Bohemian Rhapsody" By Queen Queen Official on YouTube Capricorns are as classic as it comes. So, your most played song this year is actually one that's been around for a while. Thanks to the new movie starring Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody, this track from Queen has found its way back onto the charts — and you couldn't be more excited. You remember listening to this song as a kid, and still know all the words. You'll probably find the old vinyl in a box somewhere in your closet, and play it well into next year, too.

Aquarius: "Without Me" By Halsey HalseyVEVO on YouTube You're on your own level, Aquarius — moving mountains and inspiring others to do the same. You make every effort to pack your schedule and make the most of every moment. Sometimes, this works out really well for you, and other times, it's a bunch of chaos. Whatever happens, you know that no situation would be quite the same without you, or should I say, "Without Me?"