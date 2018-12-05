What are your hopes and dreams for the new year? Personally, I want to find balance in my life. I want to be more open about my opinions and get enough sleep, so that waking up feels easier — you know, typical things that an adult would do. For some, being an "adult" means paying your bills on time and having a designated day for cleaning and going grocery shopping. Don't get me wrong: Rent checks and keeping your fridge stocked are part of adulting, too. But, you need resolutions to make for 2019 to feel more like an adult that aren't as obvious as waking up before noon and making your bed.

These are the resolutions that will help you become an adult and the best version of yourself. They'll make you reflect on your life thus far, and make changes where you see fit. When all is said and done, you'll be motivated and truly prepared to move forward with your dreams.

Up until now, you may have been ignoring these changes because they've felt too hard. I mean, how are you supposed to cut out every single piece of drama or leave your worries behind? You're not. In fact, leave behind that "all or nothing" attitude before you even start working on these nine resolutions.

1 Keep Your Promises Giphy Back in kindergarten, you learned the power of a pinky promise. You and one of your besties locked pinky fingers over sharing your snacks or starting a club under the slide. You never broke those promises, and wouldn't even think about it, to this day. Since then, you may have flaked on some important commitments. Growing up and being an adult means making a resolution that you'll remember what you learned on the playground, and stick to it, too.

2 Cut Out Unnecessary Drama Giphy Getting bogged down by drama? You're likely not the only one. But, whereas others may let petty arguments take up their time and energy, you're going to make some changes in the new year. You're going to make a resolution to cut out these conversations and situations that aren't doing you any good. When all is said and done, you'll realize there's a lot more room in your life to be an adult.

3 Don't Procrastinate As Much Giphy Procrastination is not the name of the game if you're hoping to feel like an adult. No, it's time that you stuck to your planner and got things done before the date that they're due. *Cue the gasps.* Shocking, I know. Now, for some of us (myself, included), procrastination tends to lead to our best work. It forces our minds to focus on the goal, and channels every ounce of our passion and inspiration. But, it also comes with a lot of unnecessary stress that we don't need in life. Make a resolution to procrastinate less, OK?

4 Make Your Own Decisions Giphy It's time you take charge, and be more honest about what you want out of life. Truth is, it's up to you to create your current situation. Letting someone else make important choices for you means that you're not surrounded by the people, places, or opportunities that make you the best version of yourself.

5 Don't Sweat The Small Stuff Giphy Let me make one thing clear: Life happens. You're only human and will make mistakes, whether you like it or not. There will be days that aren't the best and brightest. That's OK — assuming you make a resolution to not sweat the small stuff. When you do something wrong, learn from it, but then move on. Accept your own apology, because odds are, everyone else already has, too. Laugh it out or dance it out, and then put one foot in front of the other. That's being an #adult.

6 Learn How To Say "No" To Plans Giphy Let's be honest: You don't really know how to say "no" to plans. Most of the time, your besties come to you with plans, and you just kind of nod along and hope that they pick up on your social cues. But, they don't, and moments later, you're going out when you'd much rather be doing something else. Girl, it's time that you make a resolution. Being an adult means learning how to say "no" to things you don't want to do, or people and opportunities that aren't adding anything to your life. You don't have to chase a dream just because it came knocking on your door. Get the idea? Good, now try it out.

7 Carve Out Alone Time In Your Busy Schedule Giphy Getting comfortable with your solitude can be easier said than done. For some people, alone time is refreshing and necessary every once in a while. For others, it's a struggle because FOMO and other anxieties kick in. That's normal. But, make a resolution in the new year that you'll take the time to be with yourself. It's essential to becoming an #adult, because it allows you to disconnect from the world and recharge.

8 Celebrate Your Friends' Little Victories Giphy Sometimes, being an adult means taking the spotlight off of yourself and giving it to another human being. It means understanding that landing a big project at work or learning how to cook chicken the right way is a big deal for your bestie, even if it isn't for you. Now, you don't necessarily need to throw a big party every time these little victories come around. Sending a congratulatory text or listening to your bestie rave with excitement can be enough — and will make you feel like an adult (and even better friend) in the new year.