Falling in love is one of the best feelings in the world. It's profound, it's powerful, and it can be very hard not to shout it from the rooftops. But when the feelings are this strong, they can have the effect of making you feel especially vulnerable when it comes to expressing them. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to say “I love you” for the first time. It's really just about picking the way that feels right to you and then going for it.

It's not uncommon for the three little words to just slip out spontaneously, which, honestly, is just awesome as anything planned because it comes from the heart. That said, there's also nothing wrong with having a plan to open up and let someone know how you're feeling and it doesn't hurt to add a little romance to the moment while you're at it. So, if you're ready to drop the L-bomb on your partner and aren't sure how to go about it, here are some ideas to help inspire you for the big moment. You can take them just as they are or put your own personal spin on them. Either way, it's all about love.

1. Whisper it while you're drifting off to sleep. filadendron/E+/Getty Images Picture this, you're all snuggled up and cozy with your special someone as you're drifting off to sleep. You may be thinking, "Wow, I feel so safe and in love right now." That's why this can be such an ideal moment to say how you're feeling. You're both relaxed and feeling connected, and you can sleep on it if one (or both) of you needs a moment to process the big step you've taken.

2. Make them breakfast in bed and write it in a note. Want to both show and say “I love you” at the same time? There's nothing like breakfast in bed to spoil and pamper someone, and adding a little note just to say what's in your heart will make this an extra-special morning meal to remember.

3. Take them out to dinner and tell them over their favorite meal. Want to add a little drama and class to your moment? Take them out for a great dinner somewhere they enjoy. Show them that you both care and know them; that way, when you say how you feel, they can see, feel, and (in this case) even taste it.

4. Write it in the steam of the shower or mirror. guvendemir/E+/Getty Images Is your sweetie getting all steamed up in the shower (solo or with you)? Take advantage of all that steam and write them a special little message either on the shower glass or the mirror. A simple "I <3 U" should do the trick.

5. Write it in the air with a sparkler. If you're feeling the sparks fly in your heart, then a sparkler might be the cutest way to express what you're feeling. Head outside with your sweetie after the sun sets and light up a sparkler. Use it to write in the air and the image will linger just long enough for them to get the point.

6. Write it in the sand on your next beach trip. If you think walking on the beach with someone you love is romantic, try writing on it. Let your loved one know just how much you care with a sweet and simple message that can be seen and then swept out to sea. See, I told you this was especially romantic.

7. Make them a Spotify playlist of songs about love. Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images Not quite ready to say those three little words yourself? Let the best music writers and singers do the work for you. Make your love a special Spotify playlist full of songs that are sentimental to the two of you, then top it off with a track that directly says all the things you want to say, but are too nervous or shy to.

8. Write a note and put it somewhere they'll find it. Have you ever reached into your pocket and found a $20 bill you forgot was in there? Now imagine that feeling, excerpt instead of cash you get the priceless message of knowing that you're loved. Yeah, pretty amazing. This is why you may want to consider slipping a special little "I love you" note into your partner's pocket, or somewhere else they're likely to discover it, to let them know how you're feeling.

9. Text it to them while they're in the room. If you want to say it to their face but are nervous to say it out loud, shoot them a quick text to express what's in your heart. Bonus points if they're in the room and you can watch them receive it and reply. Don’t forget to add a few emojis.