15 Romantic Texts To Send When You're Falling In Love & Can't Hold Back

There's nothing quite like the time when you're first falling in love with someone new. It can almost feel like you're having to physically restrain the desire to shout about it from the rooftops. But who needs to shout these days, now that we have text messages? By sending romantic texts when you’re falling in love and can't hold back anymore, you both get to share what's in your heart with your partner and feel the relief of expressing all those feelings that bubble up inside. That's what’s called a win-win.

The key to a romantic text is to just speak from the heart, and throwing in a compliment or two never hurts. Just consider what kind of message would make you feel the most cared for and you have a great jumping-off point. But if you're not sure what to write, no worries, because here’s some inspiration to help get you texting.

A Romantic Message To Start Their Day.

1. Good morning babe! I woke up this morning and realized that I’m living the dream: being with you.

2. Good morning! Today is gonna be another great day, you know how I know? Because I get to spend it with the love of my life.

3. Morning! Being with you is better than any dream… although the one I had about you last night is definitely giving me ideas. Love you babe.

Sincere And From The Heart.

4. I never knew how much I could really care about someone until I met you. I feel so lucky to have you in my life.

5. You’re the one I’ve been waiting for. Everything about you is my favorite.

6. Just thinking about your face is enough to make my heart race. You’re my love.

Have Some Fun With It.

7. Psst, hey you… the cutie with the phone in your hands. Just wanted to say I love you!!!

8. So like, NBD, but… you’re pretty much the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me and I’m crazy about you.

9. Hi babe, just thinking about you and them cute buns. Also how much I love you… but mostly them cakes.

Show Some Gratitude.

10. Hey, I just want to tell you how happy you make me. I love you so much and I’m so grateful you are in my life.

11. Hi babe! You’re so amazing and being with you makes my heart so full. Thank you for being you.

12. Hey, I just wanted to send you a quick note to tell you how much I love and appreciate you. You’re my everything and I’m just so grateful that fate brought us together.

Send Them Off To Sleep With A Sweet Message.

13. Sweet dreams to the person who’s making all MY dreams come true. Spoiler alert: It’s you!

14. Good night, babe. Just so you know, you’re totally the first person I think of in the morning and the last one I think about at night — and I wouldn’t change that for anything.

15. Is it possible that I love you now more than I did when I first woke up today? Yes, the answer is yes.

Text messages may seem like a small gesture, but there’s something really special about getting a note from the person you care about letting you know just how much you mean to them. And oftentimes, it's the littlest things that can be the most powerful when it comes to love.