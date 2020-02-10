From bringing your boo a cup of coffee in bed to showing up to their little sister's dance recital, there are many ways to say "I love you" without literally saying it. Of course, when technology comes into play, there are even more routes to express your feelings to the person you're seeing. Whether you make them a Spotify playlist or let them beat you at Words with Friends, a digital "ILY" comes in all shapes and sizes. And if you're looking to pen the best "I love you" text to send your partner (that says so much more than just "I love you"), knowing their zodiac sign may give you all the answers.

While astrology can't dictate everything, it can be fun to consider how the zodiac impacts your personal tastes. Perhaps your boo is a glamorous Leo who lives for some verbal affirmation. Or maybe they're a soulful Pisces that loves to share books. Whatever the case, knowing your partner's sign may help you communicate with them in the ways that work best for them.

And if you're looking to get a little sappy in your inbox, here is the best 'ILY' text for every zodiac sign.

Shutterstock

Aries (March 21–April 19): Pump Them Up Courtesy of Griffin Wynne Aries is the light that never goes out. They're always looking for the bright side and want to share their joy with the people they love. Hearing how much their confidence inspires their boo will make them feel super special.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Thank Them For Being Them Courtesy of Griffin Wynne Taurus may not be one for last-minute vacations or big nights out on the town, but they will always be there for you. Take a moment to recognize their dependability and thank them for it.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Make Them Laugh Courtesy of Griffin Wynne Honestly, Gemini would love to get a silly meme or a link to a funny video. Still, celebrating their sense of humor and complimenting their adaptability will have them swooning.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Be Tender Courtesy of Griffin Wynne Tender Cancer just wants to love and be loved. They'll want nothing more than to hear how cared for they make you feel. While any text during the day will make a Cancer feel loved, specifically complimenting how thoughtful they are will really mean a lot.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Compliment Them Courtesy of Griffin Wynne Leos loves the limelight. Sexy and sultry, this lion will feel super loved when you compliment their rockin' bod and express how good they make you feel.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Remember Something They Said Courtesy of Griffin Wynne Virgo will remember all of your big events and meetings without even thinking twice about it. Checking in with them about something they told you about will make them feel heard and respected. And more, taking the initiative to plan a special date for them? Well, that will have them on cloud nine.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Give Them Some TLC Courtesy of Griffin Wynne Aw, Libra. The sign of love and beauty, your Libra love wants to know that you think about them when you're apart. They'll love to hear that you're using a present they got you or just thinking about how special they are. Driven by imagination and fantasy, they'll love to daydream about what you'll do on your next date.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Make Space For Them Courtesy of Griffin Wynne Scorpio is private. They don't let others in easily and need lots of time to really understand their feelings. They'll love knowing that you are giving them all the space and time they need.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Surprise Them! Courtesy of Griffin Wynne Whether you Postmates some sushi to their house or show up at their work, Sag loves surprises. Not one for plans or big emotional declarations of love, this fire sign wants adventure in their relationships. Sending them a surprise text or asking them on an impromptu road trip will make them feel like you value their penchant for adventure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Notice Their Hard Work Courtesy of Griffin Wynne Capricorn does all of the work for none of the glory. Take a moment to express how proud you are of them or ask them to help you with a professional problem — they'll be glad you did (even if they don't say so).

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Ask Them For Help Courtesy of Griffin Wynne Quirky Aquarius dances to the beat of their own drum. Though they don't do things only to be noticed, they do like to be noticed and will love to hear that you appreciate their innovation and creativity. Aquarius wants to be taken seriously and will love it when you ask them for help or take one of their suggestions.