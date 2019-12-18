Achieving peak coziness can be easy this season — all you need is a bed and breakfast that has a ton of charm, a fireplace, and afternoon hot cocoa with homemade cookies. Throw in a fresh snowfall and the love of your life being by your side, and you've officially reached the ultimate level of coziness. All that's left to do is gather up some captions for bed and breakfast pics over the holidays to document the memories.

If you and bae want to travel this time of year, staying at a bed and breakfast is the way to go. You can explore a new place while also getting that home away from home feel. For any Gilmore Girls fans out there, you may even feel like you're staying at the Dragonfly Inn. By day, you can explore the holiday festivities in town, and by night, you can enjoy the comforts of your B&B.

There might even be a restaurant similar to Sookie's at your bed and breakfast where you can enjoy a delicious holiday meal that definitely needs to be documented on your feed. That's when these 30 bed and breakfast captions will be put to good use. They'll not only be great for your delicious foodie pics and snaps of the festive fun, but don't forget to gather 'round in front of the fireplace for a cute selfie with bae. That way, you can always remember how wonderful you felt this time of year.

Shutterstock

1. "This B&B is my (strawberry) jam."

2. "I could get out of bed, but it's just SO cozy."

3. "A fireplace + a warm mug of tea = a happy me."

4. "There's no place like a B&B for the holidays."

5. "*Sips tea at the B&B.*"

6. "Home is wherever I'm with you." — Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, "Home"

7. "Love you a waffle lot."

8. "Feeling pretty eggcited about this breakfast."

9. "Sorry, I'm too cozy to move right now."

10. "This hot chocolate bar is mugnificent."

11. "There's snow way I'm leaving this bed and breakfast."

12. "Pretending I'm a Gilmore at the Dragonfly Inn."

13. "The coziness here is next-level."

14. "My two bed and breakfast moods: hungry and sleepy."

15. "This place has two of my favorite things: a bed and a good breakfast."

Shutterstock

16. "Love spending the holidays here a waffle lot."

17. "Having a tea-riffic time with bae."

18. "Cold weather = cozy bed and breakfast days."

19. "It's a hot cocoa and fuzzy socks kind of day."

20. "Mood: forever keeping it cozy."

21. "Meet me under the mistletoe."

22. "This B&B sleighs."

23. "Are we in a rom-com?"

24. "Currently occu-pied at the bed and breakfast."

25. "If you need me, I'll be cozied up by the fireplace."

26. "Jingling all the way to the bed and breakfast."

27. "Every year, I fall s'more in love with the holidays and you."

28. "Having a holly jolly Xmas at the B&B."

29. "Sippin' tea all day."

30. "Being with you is like wearing a cozy sweater at a bed and breakfast every single day."