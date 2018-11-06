It's officially the holiday season, so it's time to celebrate. It’s such a special time of year, because you're able to spend quality time with everyone you love, travel, and simply relax. You get to dress up in something glittery, attend themed parties, deck your house out in the brightest fairy lights on the block, and listen to your favorite holiday hits. It's clear the good vibes are constantly flowing, and if you're going on a sweet vacation to celebrate the season, here are some Instagram captions for holiday travel photos.

You've finally got the time off, and your loved ones do as well. So why not plan a little getaway? This season is the perfect time to travel and ditch your normal routine for a mug of hot cocoa by a cozy fire pit or even a private cabana on a tropical beach. You'll get the chance to bond with family and friends in a new destination — and there's no better feeling than that. You'll return to work feeling refreshed and inspired by the good times.

It's not every day that your loved ones are able to come together, so be sure to take as many photos as possible. One day, you'll thank yourself for capturing these special moments.

1. "Grab your luggage and leave the baggage behind."

2. "Following my wanderlust one Christmas village at a time."

3. "In the holiday spirit and my vacation mode's on. (Do not disturb until further notice.)"

4. “Grateful for travel all day, every day.”

5. "Too blessed to be stressed rn."

6. "What's the holiday season without a trip to Santa's Workshop?"

7. "Eat, travel, and be merry."

8. "Bags packed, so there’s no looking back."

9. "I ate the turkey, and now it's time for some vitamin sea."

10. "I never met an apple pie I didn't like."

11. "Cheers to being with my friends and hoping this vacation never ends."

12. "Out of office until further notice.”

13. "Tell Santa I’ll be at the beach drinking a piña colada."

14. "Is it safe to say I overpacked?”

15. “Up, up, and away for the holidays."

16. "Ready to sleigh the holidays in my cabana."

17. "Paradise doesn’t always have to be tropical.”

18. "I may be out of the office, but this vacation is serious business."

19. "Holiday pics or it didn't happen."

20. "I want someone to look at me the way I look at a travel brochure."

21. "The flights are booked, so there's no turning back now."

22. "I was born passport-ready."

23. "Let's hit the road for the holidays."

24. "Dear, Santa. Please fill my stocking with more bikinis."

25. "Not shore if I'm coming back home."

26. "Having a holly, jolly Christmas in the sand."

27. “Blessed and travel-obsessed”.

28. “Let our lives be full of thanks and giving and travel.”

29. "Giving thanks for every trip I've ever taken.”

30. "Thanks for the mems, passport."