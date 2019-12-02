28 Captions For Christmas Vacation Pics & Rockin' Around The World

There's no right way to #vacation in the winter. Whether you're heading somewhere tropical with your significant other, going to a bustling city abroad, or road tripping to the mountains with your BFFs, it's all well and good. You'll probably leave with new memories and selfies, and need a bunch of captions for Christmas vacation pics.

You'll want to share the spectacular views from your lounge chair on the beach or mesmerizing holiday markets in Europe on your feed. Like a true traveler, you'll want to document every part of your trip — from the moment you arrive at the airport and snag a seat near your gate, to the last morning you spend soaking up paradise.

Truth is, you may have never booked such an adventurous and wanderlust-infused vacation around the holidays. Each year, you may rush from store to store in search of the perfect gift for your parents, or spend your weekends watching Christmas movies and daydreaming about places like London, Costa Rica, Barcelona, or Kennebunk, Maine.

This year, all of your daydreams are coming true — and that means you're getting ready to fill up your camera roll and jotting down these captions for your upcoming vacation pics. (The Christmas tree isn't the only thing you're rockin' around this winter.)

Shutterstock

1. "Counting down the days until our next Christmas vacation."

2. "If you love me, you'd cancel our plane tickets home so we can always be on Christmas vacation."

3. "This might be our merriest adventure yet."

4. "I've never met a vacation I didn't like."

5. "Walking in a not-so-winter wonderland."

6. "I'm dreaming of a wanderlust-filled Christmas."

7. "Oh, gingersnap. Our flight's delayed and we have to stay longer."

8. “It's rude to leave a Christmas vacation waiting.”

9. "Traded my resting Grinch face for a resting beach face."

10. "When you're traveling, don't forget to sleigh together."

11. "Hot chocolate and holiday vibes only."

12. "I feel like I'm getting closer to the North Pole."

13. "Welcome to my home for the holidays."

14. "Most people don't like to travel during the holidays. But, I'm not most people."

15. "The more passport stamps the merrier."

16. "Can somebody tell Santa to deliver my gifts here?"

17. "Let's make traveling our new holiday tradition."

18. "Happiness is finding festive things around the world."

Shutterstock

19. "These are the winter days we live for."

20. "Now this is what I call 'out of office.'"

21. "All I want for Christmas is more plane tickets."

22. "Spending the holidays in paradise."

23. "The views were worth dealing with the crowds at the airport."

24. "Seeing the world is the greatest gift of all."

25. "That's a wrap on our Christmas vacation."

26. "Dear, world. Christmas looks so good on you."

27. "Christmas vacation mode: on."

28. "Season's greetings from me and my passport."