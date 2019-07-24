Once the first day of summer makes its glorious mark, we're all about letting those sunny vibes flow with absolutely no cares in the world.

We welcome the upcoming warm months into our hearts with no hesitation, because it's the season of endless possibilities.

Bring on the spiked lemonade, boozy ice cream treats, spontaneous road trips, cozying up by the campfire, and stargazing until we PTFO... and keep them coming. Above all, you can guarantee we'll be hitting the beach as often as we possibly can this summer to get our fill of the sun, surf, and sand we've been longing for all winter long.

We’ll snap pictures to ensure these memories live on far beyond our camera rolls. For those of you who are beach babies lounging in the sand like me, here are 35 Instagram captions for your beach pictures to help you keep your feed sunny and salty all summer long.

"Eat, beach, sleep, repeat" is the motto I abide by because it's the only way I'd ever want to roll. Me and summer, we just get one another. Whether I’m chilling on a cabana with my besties, eating some chips and guac, or catching up on a juicy beach read in the sand, summertime is when I’m living my #bestlife. If you can relate, you know the adventures and Insta-worthy moments are endless.

That’s where these captions will come in handy for any sandy bikini selfie, beach bonfire pic, or plandid shot of you splashing in the waves. Now, it’s time to tropic like it’s hot, because you’re happier than a seagull with a French fry that you’re livin’ on salt time.

1. “Tropic like it's hot.” — Unknown

2. “Seas the day.” — Unknown

3. “No one likes shady beaches.” — Unknown

4. “See you on the next wave.” — Unknown

5. “Ocean air, salty hair.” — Unknown

6. “Happiness comes in waves.” — Unknown

7. “Child of the ocean.” — Unknown

8. “Namast'ay at the beach.” — Unknown

9. “Stay salty.” — Unknown

10. “All I need is a little Vitamin Sea.” — Unknown

11. “A pineapple a day keeps the worries away.” — Unknown

12. #RestingBeachFace

13. “High tides, good vibes.” — Unknown

14. “Tropical state of mind.” — Unknown

15. “Mermaid kisses and starfish wishes.” — Unknown

16. “Less Mondays, more summer.” — Unknown

17. “Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose.” — Unknown

18. “You, me, and the sea.” — Unknown

19. “Happier than a seagull with a French fry.” — Unknown

20. “Dreams are made of sun and sand.” — Unknown

21. “Girls just wanna have sun.” — Unknown

22. “You can't buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream, and that's kind of the same thing.” — Unknown

23. “All my troubles wash away in the water.” — Unknown

24. “The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever.” — Unknown

25. "Be back never." -- Unknown

26. "Tangled hair, don't care." -- Unknown

27. "Good times and tan lines." -- Unknown

28."Sunshine on my mind." -- Unknown

29. "Reality called, so I hung up." -- Unknown

30."Find me under the palms." -- Unknown

31. "Live in the sunshine." -- Unknown

32."I love you to the beach and back." -- Unknown

33. "That crazy little sun of a beach." -- Unknown

34. "You had me at Aloha." -- Unknown

35. “Summer should get a speeding ticket.” — Unknown

This post was originally published on June 1, 2017. It was updated on July 24, 2019.