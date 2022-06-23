Since The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped on Prime Video, the book trilogy by Jenny Han that the series is based on has become the beach-read of summer 2022. ICYMI, Han’s first book series, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, became a popular adapted movie trilogy, and her latest series is just as much a must-read. For The Summer I Turned Pretty, Han leans into her specialty in young adult romance and takes readers on a beach-side journey marked with coming-of-age struggles and strained teenage love. If you can’t resist a page-turning summer read packed with adventure, steamy romance, and profound stories about growing up and choosing your own path, check out these 15 books like The Summer I Turned Pretty to get lost in.

If you related to Isabel "Belly" Conklin’s story about growing into womanhood and navigating healthy relationships as you find yourself, this library of options like The Summer I Turned Pretty deliver similar summer vibes. If you’d like to be whisked away from a drab life to the sandy beaches of Cape Cod, a teenage dream set in a Taylor Swift universe, or the romantic shaded streets of Tuscany, take a look at these 15 summer 2022 romance novels that are all about young love.

There’s nothing worse than the feeling of completing a book and leaving a world you were so enthralled in. Luckily, just like The Summer I Turned Pretty, many of these 15 similar books also have a movie or television adaptation so you can stream right after you finish reading. In this list, you’ll discover a variety of summer young adult novels set in intriguing settings, with complicated but tender love stories and heartfelt lessons about life that you’ll love just as much as The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Summer of Broken Rules By K.L. Walther What if your summer read existed in the Taylor Swift universe, specifically the Fearless and Speak Now albums? This contemporary romance novel is inspired by the queen of breakup songs herself, and K.L. Walther wove several references to her music throughout the story. The story follows Meredith Fox who, after the loss of her sister and being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, ventures to Martha's Vineyard to attend her cousin's wedding. There, she plays in her family's traditional game of Assassin and finds an ally and romance in a cute groomsman. It has themes of loss, coming of age, fairytale love, and self-worth, just like a Taylor Swift song.

Along For The Ride By Sarah Dessen You'll be glued to this novel all day at the beach. Set in a storybook beach town, Along For The Ride follows Auden as she visits her Dad and his new family for the summer. There, she works in a boutique and meets a boy named Eli who takes her on adventures fit for a teenage dream. Although it was written in 2009, Netflix released a film adaptation this May that you can stream right after you read.

Beach Read By Emily Henry If you're looking for a smart romance story with clever humor and gripping sexual tension, Beach Read (aptly named) is for you. The protagonist January has major main-character energy as she narrates and fantasizes her life like a blockbuster movie. She meets angsty Gus who doesn't believe in fairytales — until their own thrilling love story unfolds.

Holding Up The Universe By Jennifer Niven If you've read All The Bright Places, then you'll like Jennifer Niven's touching story about love, coming of age, and seeing someone for who they really are. In Holding Up The Universe, Libby navigates dealing with her mother's passing, body image issues, and the chaotic world of starting at a brand new high school.

Every Summer After by Carley Fortune In Every Summer After, city girl Persephone Frazer returns to her childhood hometown to attend the funeral of her ex-flame Sam's mother. This summer story is packed with themes of reconnected love, nostalgia, and learning lessons from your past.

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart This suspenseful mystery is set in old-money Cape Cod. It follows Cadence Sinclair Easton and her group of friends and "liars" as she navigates her dysfunctional family, heart-wrenching romance, and a surprise twist at the end. Go into this read ready for a roller coaster — and don't dare spoil the end.

Every Last Word by Tamara Ireland Stone As Samantha McAllister navigates her junior year with toxic popular friends, she also faces a daily struggle with OCD. A new friend named Caroline introduces her to a world of misfits where she meets a mysterious boy who plays guitar. It's a story about first love and finding yourself, with a poetic twist.

Love and Gelato by Jenna Evans Welch This read is like enjoying soft ice cream under the sun. Set in Tuscany, Lina follows her mother's dying wish to find her estranged father. She embarks on a journey to uncover her family's secrets, while navigating the magical Italian landscape of art, food, and romance.

Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler This bittersweet tale about grimy New York City, coming of age, lust, and the search for belonging is set in an elite restaurant where Tess unknowingly lands a life-changing "backwaiter" job. It even inspired an original drama with two seasons on Starz.

Sunkissed by Kasie West In Sunkissed, Avery is dragged along to a family camping trip for the summer after she hears of her best friend's ultimate betrayal. A charming campground staffer named Brooks takes her on a journey of self-discovery and heartfelt surprises.

Maybe in Another Life by Taylor Jenkins Reid When Hannah Martin bumps into an old flame at a bar after moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles, she is faced with two choices: should she go home with her friend Gabby or stay with Ethan for the rest of the night? The novel splits in two alternate story lines that play out Hannah's consequences, where the author explores fate and the existence of soulmates.

The Layover by Lacie Waldon The Layover is an irresistible enemies-to-lovers whirlwind about Ava Greene who takes her last ride as a flight attendant. When the plane breaks down at the Belize airport, she's stuck in paradise with her gorgeous nemesis and ex-pilot Jack Stone.

Wait For It by Jenn McKinlay Annabelle Martin packs up her dreary life in Boston to take up a creative director job in Pheonix, Arizona in Wait for It. When she arrives, she's instantly intrigued by her new landlord, who shows her friendship, strength, and the courage to embrace a life of happiness.

Before We Were Strangers by Renée Carlino This dual point-of-view novel tells an emotional and tender story about past love and missed connections after two people were separated 15 years ago in New York City. Keep your tissues nearby for this one.