50 Witty Beach Captions For Instagram Pics With Your Mermaid Squad Since Day One
A perfect day at the beach entails so much more than simply swimming in the waves and taking a nap on the sand. If you want to make the most of your day at the shore, you'll round up the crew for a game of beach volleyball and Frisbee, and bring yummy eats for a BBQ lunch. Then, when you're ready to relax and unwind, you'll lay out in the sun in a fancy cabana or cozy hammock. A beach day like this will be one for the books, so you'll need some witty beach captions for Instagram when you're ready to post all of your sun-kissed snaps.
The beach holds an endless amount of possibilities, so you'll want a caption that captures the vibes of the day in one simple quote or pun. That's why the wittier the caption, the better. As your friends scroll through your Insta feed, they'll be smiling just as big as you are in your photos after reading any of these 50 funny captions.
I know you'll be too busy getting carried away with the tides to come up with the words on your own, so I've assembled these ready-to-use ones just for you. Now, copy, paste, and click share. Then, you're ready to get back to the fun in the sun that we all deserve this summer sea-sun.
1. "Happier than a seagull with a French fry." — Unknown
2. "You haddock me at hello." — Unknown
3. "That little sun of a beach." — Unknown
4. "I love you to the beach and back." — Unknown
5. "Gone coastal." — Unknown
6. "If there's a heaven for me, I'm sure it has a beach attached to it." — Jimmy Buffett
7. "Tropic like it's hot." — Unknown
8. "Party like a lobstar." — Unknown
9. "Aloha beaches!" — Unknown
10. "Life is a beach, I’m just playing in the sand." — Lil Wayne, "Right Above It"
11. "Feeling fintastic." — Unknown
12. "Water you doing?" — Unknown
13. "Seas the day." — Unknown
14. "Don't get tide down." — Unknown
15. "'Tis the sea-sun." — Unknown
16. "Please excuse my resting beach face." — Unknown
17. "High tides and good vibes." — Unknown
18. "I'm going to change the world, but today I'll just be a mermaid." — Unknown
19. "There are a million fish in the sea, but I'm a mermaid." — Unknown
20. "All you need is a little vitamin sea." — Unknown
21. "Don't worry, beach happy." — Unknown
22. "Sea more of the world, one beach at a time." — Unknown
23. "Catch you on the next wave." — Unknown
24. "Ocean air, salty hair." — Unknown
25. "Sea you real soon." — Unknown
26. "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown
27. "No one likes a shady beach." — Unknown
28. "For shore." — Unknown
29. "Seek to sea more." — Unknown
30. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown
31. "Beach please." — Unknown
32. "Beach you to it." — Unknown
33. "Love the beach. Can I be any more Pacific?" — Unknown
34. "Happy as a clam." — Unknown
35. "Call me on the shellphone." — Unknown
36. "Shell yeah." — Unknown
37. "Fresh to depth." — Unknown
38. "I stayed up all night to see where the sun went, and then it dawned on me." — Unknown
39. "What's up, beaches?" — Unknown
40. "Long time no sea." — Unknown
41. "Shake your palm palms." — Unknown
42. "Dream big, little mermaid." — Unknown
43. "All my troubles wash away in the water." — Unknown
44. "Yeah buoy." — Unknown
45. "I can sea clearly now." — Unknown
46. "Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose.” — Unknown
47. "Pretty sure my birthstone is a seashell.” — Unknown
48. "Sorry, I can't. I have important mermaid stuff to do." — Unknown
49. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." — Unknown
50. "Just a couple of beach bums." — Unknown