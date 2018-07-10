A perfect day at the beach entails so much more than simply swimming in the waves and taking a nap on the sand. If you want to make the most of your day at the shore, you'll round up the crew for a game of beach volleyball and Frisbee, and bring yummy eats for a BBQ lunch. Then, when you're ready to relax and unwind, you'll lay out in the sun in a fancy cabana or cozy hammock. A beach day like this will be one for the books, so you'll need some witty beach captions for Instagram when you're ready to post all of your sun-kissed snaps.

The beach holds an endless amount of possibilities, so you'll want a caption that captures the vibes of the day in one simple quote or pun. That's why the wittier the caption, the better. As your friends scroll through your Insta feed, they'll be smiling just as big as you are in your photos after reading any of these 50 funny captions.

I know you'll be too busy getting carried away with the tides to come up with the words on your own, so I've assembled these ready-to-use ones just for you. Now, copy, paste, and click share. Then, you're ready to get back to the fun in the sun that we all deserve this summer sea-sun.

1. "Happier than a seagull with a French fry." — Unknown

2. "You haddock me at hello." — Unknown

3. "That little sun of a beach." — Unknown

4. "I love you to the beach and back." — Unknown

5. "Gone coastal." — Unknown

6. "If there's a heaven for me, I'm sure it has a beach attached to it." — Jimmy Buffett

7. "Tropic like it's hot." — Unknown

8. "Party like a lobstar." — Unknown

9. "Aloha beaches!" — Unknown

10. "Life is a beach, I’m just playing in the sand." — Lil Wayne, "Right Above It"

11. "Feeling fintastic." — Unknown

12. "Water you doing?" — Unknown

13. "Seas the day." — Unknown

14. "Don't get tide down." — Unknown

15. "'Tis the sea-sun." — Unknown

16. "Please excuse my resting beach face." — Unknown

17. "High tides and good vibes." — Unknown

18. "I'm going to change the world, but today I'll just be a mermaid." — Unknown

19. "There are a million fish in the sea, but I'm a mermaid." — Unknown

20. "All you need is a little vitamin sea." — Unknown

21. "Don't worry, beach happy." — Unknown

22. "Sea more of the world, one beach at a time." — Unknown

23. "Catch you on the next wave." — Unknown

24. "Ocean air, salty hair." — Unknown

25. "Sea you real soon." — Unknown

26. "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown

27. "No one likes a shady beach." — Unknown

28. "For shore." — Unknown

29. "Seek to sea more." — Unknown

30. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown

31. "Beach please." — Unknown

32. "Beach you to it." — Unknown

33. "Love the beach. Can I be any more Pacific?" — Unknown

34. "Happy as a clam." — Unknown

35. "Call me on the shellphone." — Unknown

36. "Shell yeah." — Unknown

37. "Fresh to depth." — Unknown

38. "I stayed up all night to see where the sun went, and then it dawned on me." — Unknown

39. "What's up, beaches?" — Unknown

40. "Long time no sea." — Unknown

41. "Shake your palm palms." — Unknown

42. "Dream big, little mermaid." — Unknown

43. "All my troubles wash away in the water." — Unknown

44. "Yeah buoy." — Unknown

45. "I can sea clearly now." — Unknown

46. "Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose.” — Unknown

47. "Pretty sure my birthstone is a seashell.” — Unknown

48. "Sorry, I can't. I have important mermaid stuff to do." — Unknown

49. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." — Unknown

50. "Just a couple of beach bums." — Unknown