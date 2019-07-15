What many summer lovers look forward to the most during the warm season is a trip to the beach — or many. Long days spent in the sunshine, catching a tan, hearing the waves crashing on the shore, and of course, those salty beach hair vibes are all things you enjoy during the best time of the year. You'll take more than few pictures of your toes squished in the wet sand, and you may even draw a cute message or two. Needless to say, you'll need some sand captions for Instagram to accompany all of your epic beach snaps.

Even though sand tends to get absolutely everywhere — including the places where you... ahem... don't want it to be — bags and clothes filled with tiny beachy grains is an indicator of a fantastic summer. As you continue to enjoy the season, your summer totes may continue to collect more sand, but you don't really mind. Sand is just part of this season you love so much.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your besties, roll the windows all the way down, blast your favorite playlist, and hit the beach for a day — or two, or five — filled with sun, bonfires, and of course, all the sand that can fit in your tote.

1. "Someone once said, 'The tan lines may fade, but the memories will last forever.' I couldn't have sand it better myself."

2. "I'm sanding all my love to you, my dear Instagram followers."

3. "BRB, writing something clever in the sand."

4. "It fills me with sandness to see the summer go away so quickly."

5. "Who needs a clever caption when you wrote something so cute in the sand?"

6. "At any beach party, I'm always the last girl sanding."

7. "Hot sun and sandy buns."

8. "Feelin' salty."

9. "Everything from summer fades — including tan lines and footprints in the sand — but the memories live on forever."

10. "Sand everywhere is a sign you had a really a successful summer."

11. "On the beach where young lovers meet, you can see them there as they sit and build castles in the sand." — Stevie Wonder, "Castles In The Sand"

12. "Give me a sandy beach, and I'll have the summer of my life."

13. "Summer = sand. What else can I say?"

14. "Sandy days, beachy haze."

15. "Life's better in a bikini, with a smoothie in-hand and your toes in the sand."

16. "Tan lines and a sandy bum are the only ingredients I need to make this the perfect summer."

17. "Ready to get sand all over everything."

18. "Palm trees are all the shade I need to have the perfectly sandy summer."

19. "All I want is a summer full of sandy toes."

20. "Is a picture of my toes in the sand too cliché for this beach vacay?"

21. "After all is sand and done, summer is definitely the best season of the year."